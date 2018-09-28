Woman Robbed Outside Her Pinewood Gardens Home

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was robbed Friday when she pulled up to her home on Wild Guava Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Shortly after 1am, two men approached the woman, one of whom was armed with a firearm, police said.

The men robbed the woman of her purple 2009 Nissan March before speeding off.

Police on Thursday also took three men and one woman into custody. First, shortly on Thursday before 10am officers searched a residence on Hospital Lane and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. The drugs were valued at $4000.

In a second incident, shortly before 9pm on Thursday, officers searched a residence on Twynam Heights, recovering six packages of suspected marijuana.