Buju Brings Out The Crowds

REGGAE legend Buju Banton wowed hundreds of fans Saturday night during the Bahamian leg of his “Long Walk to Freedom” tour.

The highly anticipated concert was held at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium and also featured artists such as rapper Lil Duval, Glen Washington, Gramps Morgan, Davido, and Kodak Black.

As Mr Banton took to the stage, the audience used their cellphone flashlights to turn the dimmed stadium into a sea of lights in eager anticipation of the reggae superstar.

Mr Banton performed hits such as “Champion”, “Wanna Be Loved”, “Hills and Valleys”, and “Destiny”, among many others, during his approximately 90-minute set. Sporting a suit and his famous dreadlocks, he delivered a well-received performance featuring strong vocals and energetic high kicks.

Mr Banton’s set was met with much awe and enthusiasm from the crowd, which responded to him with raucous applause, singing and dancing.