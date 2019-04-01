‘Turning Blind Eye To Gang Wars Will Only Make Them Worse’

NOTED psychiatrist Dr David Allen says the stabbing of a teen boy last week highlights longstanding gang wars in inner city communities, adding that as long as the nation turns a blind eye to the issue it will only get worse.

According to Dr Allen, who works with troubled youth, many young boys claim they are unable to walk on certain streets or ride a bus of choice due to gang involvement or for fear of being victims of gang violence.

In the aftermath of 15-year-old Perry Rolle Jr’s tragic death, Dr Allen said it may be time to implement a system that will ensure children are safe as they walk to and from school.

The plan involves paying former gang leaders to escort children in poor communities where gang violence is prevalent.

This he said will ensure children’s safety and put money in the pockets of ex-gang members who have fallen on hard times after turning from a life of crime.

“If kids can’t walk home in safety we have a huge problem,” Dr Allen told The Tribune in a recent interview. “This goes to the heart of the nation.

“We are denying that kids are in gangs but the fact of the matter is the gangs do things for them, control them, set them up with money and other things.

“We have to stop denying it. There has always been a warring faction between CC Sweeting and TA Thompson (schools) because the gangs are here and they are among our young people. Even the parents don’t realise how deep this is.

“These kids say they can’t walk in certain areas. They can’t ride on certain buses. That is wrong. These kids are carrying weapons and this shouldn’t be on an island 21 by 7.”

He also said: “Going from home to school, children should be able to walk home safely and if they can’t do it we should train people to do it. I will take the ex-gang leaders and pay them to get these kids to and from school.”

Rolle was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with two high school students last Tuesday afternoon after school outside the premises of TG Glover at around 3pm.

He was walking home in the Pitt Road area when he was accosted by two young men who are students of CC Sweeting School.

“The two young men, one of which was in possession of a knife and handed the knife to the other young man and directed him to stab the victim, which the young man did several times about his body, one of which was his chest,” Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said in an update to reporters following the incident. “The victim was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his wounds.”

Rolle’s mother Gladys Louis, 38, has questioned why he was killed.

In an emotional interview with The Tribune the after her son’s death, she said: “Tell me well, why did you hurt my son like that? Why did you take his life like that? Because my son didn’t have that in him, to take another person’s life.”

Police said last week that two boys, one 15 years old and another 16 years old, are in custody.

Authorities have not yet said what charges they will face or when this may happen.