Editorial: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

Just when we thought things were looking up for Grand Bahama, the island suffers another blow with the collapse of a crane working on the Oasis of the Seas cruise ship at the shipyard.

Our immediate thoughts go to those injured in the incident – eight in all – and we hope they all make a swift and full recovery.

After that, our concern goes to the extent of the damage caused in the incident – to both shipyard and ship, and hope that damage will not extend to the shipyard’s reputation.

The good news is that previously the shipyard has enjoyed an excellent safety record, and that will stand the business in good stead in the wake of this incident.

The shock, however, was clearly evident in the comments of those in the area – one witness saying “dock two is gone, dock two is finished. All the cranes collapsed. Big, big, big disaster”.

We hope that assessment is incorrect and that the shipyard can get the dock back functioning as soon as possible. We would expect a through examination by structural engineers and every step taken to ensure there will be no chance of any repeat in future. We are certain that the ship’s owners, Royal Caribbean, which also owns a substantial share in the shipyard itself, will be expecting answers as to what went wrong.

Things have been moving in a positive direction recently for Grand Bahama – following the proposed development for the Grand Lucayan resort and Freeport Harbour – and this setback comes just as it looked like the island could kick on to a brighter future.

Royal Caribbean is heavily invested in that future – given its involvement in that Lucayan development – and that level of commitment to Grand Bahama from the company is to be welcomed.

What is discouraging is the level of sniping over that development from the Opposition in Parliament and disgruntled FNMs. The PLP seems to have taken a position of throwing mud at the deal on the basis of the lack of due diligence in the Oban deal. We share the concerns about that Oban deal, but there were specific concerns raised in the wake of that deal signing – if the PLP has specific concerns about the Lucayan deal, bring them, don’t just smear this new Grand Bahama project by association.

We all want Grand Bahama to thrive – and we should work together to achieve that, not just fall back on political divisiveness.

Heartbreak of juvenile crime

As terrible as it was to hear the news of a teenage schoolboy’s death in a stabbing incident, we are also heartbroken to see another teenage boy facing court accused of the killing.

The heartbreak is not least of all because this is not a unique sight. How many of our young people do we keep seeing appearing before our courts? And how can we reach them sooner to steer them from the path that leads them to that door?

More than one life is in danger of being lost in incidents like this – the victim’s and the suspect’s, who sees any prospect of a promising future possibly shattered before it began.

As much as we welcomed earlier this year the news of a reduction in crime figures, it is horrible to see people as young as this at risk of setting out on a life of crime.

There are many reasons – gangs offering a family they may not have, accessibility to weapons, poverty, more – but those reasons should not stop us from offering another way.