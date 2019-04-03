Carnival Stunned By Gb Interest

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
CARNIVAL’S first Grand Port industry meeting in Grand Bahama attracted a large turnout of persons interested in the myriad of opportunities that would be available at the proposed $100 million cruise port that is expected to rejuvenate tourism on the island.
Carnival Corporation officials held presentations sharing details of the project at the Pelican Bay Resort for those in the construction, design, architecture and engineering industries. Separate sessions were also held for persons seeking to open retail stores, as well as food and beverage and restaurant operations.
David Candib, vice president of development & operations Global Port and Destination Development Group, said the company is looking to finalise securing all licences and permits with the government hopefully by the end of September so it can start moving forward with construction of the port over the next two years.
In order to do that, he said that it was important for them to meet with various interested parties who can provide the support they need. He noted that Carnival expects to begin construction on October 1.
On February 4, Carnival announced plans for a proposed port at Sharp Rock in East Grand Bahama which will be the largest cruise port development in the world. The port would be able to accommodate two 6,000-passenger vessels, and it is estimated that 1,000 jobs would be created, and an estimated 1 million passengers will be brought annually to Grand Bahama.
Mr Candib was very excited about the turnout yesterday which he believes shows strong support for the project by Grand Bahamians.
“We are going to need support over the next six months to one year and a half that is depending on us securing all licences and permits by October 1 this year. And then over the next two years working on the design and finalising it, and starting construction,” he said.
“Today was our opportunity to provide the form to a variety of opportunities that Carnival Grand Port will provide here in GB and those surrounding islands,” he said.
“Today we were able to share details of the elements in construction and design, architecture, and engineering that we are going to be needing support for as we finalise securing all licences and permits with the government and agencies by end of September.”
Mr Candib said the participation from Grand Bahamians surpassed their expectations.
“We are extremely happy... to have a full crowd and standing room only in both presentations this morning which was incredibly exciting for us because it validates our largest investment to date, and in choosing GB for that. We are very thrilled to see the turnout and that people really want to be part of what we will be doing,” he stated.
He stated that the investment of $100 million will be the largest and biggest investment to date by a company in a port.
Giora Israel, Carnival’s senior vice president of global port and destination development, and Marie McKenzie, vice president of global ports in Caribbean and government relations, were also present.
Mr Israel said that Carnival Corporation operates nine cruise lines, but that the port in Grand Bahama will be built under the Carnival Cruise Line brand logo.
Mr Candib told those attending the presentation held for food and beverage that it will be one of the most important components at the cruise port.
“Within our ports, we want to create a unique port development that provides experiences uniquely Bahamians to guests with unique concepts and brands,” he said.
It was noted that Carnival plans to negotiate and execute a series of commercial leases with various operators. The commercial leases will be for a term up to 10 years based on the level of investment (up to several million dollars). Each store will be carefully designed to ensure Bahamian authenticity.
Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and Greg Laroda, president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, were also in attendance.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Don't all of these people know that the business model of the cruise ship industry is to ring fence their own very large profit pie away from the local economy whose taxpayers are made to contribute a good chunk of their taxes to providing facilities for the cruise ships on an almost gratis basis, like dredged harbours and dockage. Our Minnis-led FNM government, Minnis and D'Aguilar in particular, certainly don't seem the least bit concerned about this well known fact as they go about negotiating one great giveaway deal after another with cunning executives and lawyers who represent their foreign cruise line companies.
TheMadHatter 21 minutes ago
Mudda, if i put you in a cage for 5 days with only one gallon of water per day - you might be surprised what you would eat. That is the situation in G.B. The people are happy to eat moldy bread cause they ain't had no good bread ever since Pindling said he would not toletate "a country within a country". The people have had to tolerate starvation instead. Thank God for this potential investment.
TheMadHatter 17 minutes ago
"...that is depending on us securing all licences and permits by October 1 this year. " October? October? Child if govt and the pa making yall do that much paperwork i would consider that to be an upside down welcome mat.
Wow. That must be plenty paperwork. Im sure most people wouldn't even want to see the ton of stupidity this investor will have to go through to get approvals. We still waiting on that "One Stop Shop" for investors LOL.
PLUS we ain't even heard a peep out of the environmental lunatics yet. Im sure they're revving up and getting ready to pop the clutch on a whole load of crazy.
