Carnival Stunned By Gb Interest

CARNIVAL’S first Grand Port industry meeting in Grand Bahama attracted a large turnout of persons interested in the myriad of opportunities that would be available at the proposed $100 million cruise port that is expected to rejuvenate tourism on the island.

Carnival Corporation officials held presentations sharing details of the project at the Pelican Bay Resort for those in the construction, design, architecture and engineering industries. Separate sessions were also held for persons seeking to open retail stores, as well as food and beverage and restaurant operations.

David Candib, vice president of development & operations Global Port and Destination Development Group, said the company is looking to finalise securing all licences and permits with the government hopefully by the end of September so it can start moving forward with construction of the port over the next two years.

In order to do that, he said that it was important for them to meet with various interested parties who can provide the support they need. He noted that Carnival expects to begin construction on October 1.

On February 4, Carnival announced plans for a proposed port at Sharp Rock in East Grand Bahama which will be the largest cruise port development in the world. The port would be able to accommodate two 6,000-passenger vessels, and it is estimated that 1,000 jobs would be created, and an estimated 1 million passengers will be brought annually to Grand Bahama.

Mr Candib was very excited about the turnout yesterday which he believes shows strong support for the project by Grand Bahamians.

“We are going to need support over the next six months to one year and a half that is depending on us securing all licences and permits by October 1 this year. And then over the next two years working on the design and finalising it, and starting construction,” he said.

“Today was our opportunity to provide the form to a variety of opportunities that Carnival Grand Port will provide here in GB and those surrounding islands,” he said.

“Today we were able to share details of the elements in construction and design, architecture, and engineering that we are going to be needing support for as we finalise securing all licences and permits with the government and agencies by end of September.”

Mr Candib said the participation from Grand Bahamians surpassed their expectations.

“We are extremely happy... to have a full crowd and standing room only in both presentations this morning which was incredibly exciting for us because it validates our largest investment to date, and in choosing GB for that. We are very thrilled to see the turnout and that people really want to be part of what we will be doing,” he stated.

He stated that the investment of $100 million will be the largest and biggest investment to date by a company in a port.

Giora Israel, Carnival’s senior vice president of global port and destination development, and Marie McKenzie, vice president of global ports in Caribbean and government relations, were also present.

Mr Israel said that Carnival Corporation operates nine cruise lines, but that the port in Grand Bahama will be built under the Carnival Cruise Line brand logo.

Mr Candib told those attending the presentation held for food and beverage that it will be one of the most important components at the cruise port.

“Within our ports, we want to create a unique port development that provides experiences uniquely Bahamians to guests with unique concepts and brands,” he said.

It was noted that Carnival plans to negotiate and execute a series of commercial leases with various operators. The commercial leases will be for a term up to 10 years based on the level of investment (up to several million dollars). Each store will be carefully designed to ensure Bahamian authenticity.

Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and Greg Laroda, president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, were also in attendance.