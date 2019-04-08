Corrections Officer Denies Taping Marijuana To His Body

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old corrections officer denied allegations on Friday that he was caught with $1,000 worth of marijuana taped to his body while at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services last week.

Vernard Antwan Hinsey pleaded not guilty to claims that police officers and other corrections officers caught him with six packages of marijuana that he planned to distribute to unknown persons.

He was charged with a single count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply when arraigned before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Friday. According to reports, shortly before 2pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers and BDCS officers conducted a search of a male prison officer and discovered six packages of marijuana taped to his body.

According to police, the drugs weighed one pound and 11 ounces and are worth $1,000.

Given his not guilty plea, the senior magistrate adjourned the matter to June 27 for trial. He was ordered to be remanded to the BDCS in the interim.

At last check, however, Hinsey’s attorney Ramona Farquharson-Seymour was trying to apply to the Supreme Court for bail on his behalf.