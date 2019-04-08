Man Arrested With Marijuana Worth $30,000

A MAN was arrested on Friday after police allegedly found more than $30,000 worth of marijuana in a home.

Shortly after 7am, Drug Enforcement Unit officers, assisted by the K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant on a home and recovered a large quantity of marijuana, police said.

A man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged in Magistrate’s Court. The drugs have an estimated street value of $32,500.

Several other people were arrested on the weekend in New Providence for marijuana possession, police said.

In the first incident, shortly after 7pm on Friday, DEU officers, executed a search warrant on a home and discovered a quantity of marijuana worth $7,000. Two men were taken into custody.

In the second incident, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, officers from the South Central Division executed a search warrant on a home where they uncovered a quantity of marijuana. Six adult males were arrested and taken into custody.

The drugs in that incident weighed five pounds and were worth $5,000.

Police are also looking for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside a home on Sunday morning.

Police were told that shortly after 2am, a woman was standing in the front of a home on Student Avenue in Marathon Estates when she was approached by a man, armed with a firearm, who robbed her of cash, before running away.

Investigations are ongoing.