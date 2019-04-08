Teenager Collapses And Dies At Plaza

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy who collapsed at a shopping plaza on Saturday.

Police were called to the plaza on Carmichael Road shortly after 3pm after receiving reports a 15-year-old boy had collapsed. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While police do not suspect foul play, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected drowning that occurred in western New Providence on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly before 3pm, an elderly Caucasian man was on a diving expedition when he lost consciousness in the water. He was rescued, taken to a nearby dive facility and transported to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is also not suspected in this incident however police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.