Making The Leap: Bahamian Students Shine In Track And Field Season

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian student athletes continue to excel during the NCAA Division I track and field season on the outdoor circuit.

Samson Colebrooke headlined the weekend's top performers with a pair of personal records and three first place finishes for the Purdue Boilermakers at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona.

Colebrooke totaled 25 points. He ran 10.19 secs in the 100m, the eighth fastest time in the NCAA thus far and 0.27 secs faster than his previous personal best. He also ran a personal best of 20.74 secs in the 200m.

He then teamed with Justin Becker, Malcolm Dotson and Waseem Williams to take first in 39.39 secs, 0.01 secs short of the programme record. In addition to being the second fastest time in Boilermaker history, it was the fastest time in the Big Ten and the ninth-fastest in the nation.

The Boilermakers finished second overall with a total of 145 points.

Taj Dorsett also recorded another personal best in the long jump for the Boise State Broncos at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

Dorsett recorded a mark of 5.57m (18 feet, three inches), a seven inch improvement from her previous personal best and the only athlete in the field to surpass the 18 feet mark.

Charisma Taylor countines to be a standout for the Washington State Cougars in her first year for the programme.

Amelia Peterson of the Western Illinois Leathernecks also set a personal best in the triple jump at the Mizzou Spring Open with a leap of 11.60m(38 .75")

Western Illinois' produced 17 'Top 5' finishes at the event.

At the Dual Meet against the Washington Huskies, Taylor had several podium finishes.

She took home first place overall in the triple jump at 12.0m (39-feet 4 1/2 inches) and third place in the long jump at 5.64m (18-feet six inches). Taylor also took to the track and finished fourth in the 100m Hurdles in 14.26 secs.

The Huskies of Washington women score 108 total points to defeat the Cougars, who totaled 55 overall on the day.

The Bahamian group at Oral Roberts University - Sasha Wells, Gabrielle Gibson, Kayvon Stubbs and Brad Dormeus - competed at the Jim Mize Invitational, hosted by Louisiana Tech.

Sasha Wells was the programme's top performer during the indoor season and continues that momentum outdoor in the Summit League.

Wells won first place in the 100m Hurdles in 14.02 secs while Gabrielle Gibson was right behind in second place in 14.20 secs. Gibson was also fourth in the 400m Hurdles in 1:04.36 secs.

Wells, Gibson and Stubbs joined forces on the 4x100m relay and won the championship with a time of 46.19 secs, a school best time of the season and just one second off the school record in the event.

Dormeus also finished second in the 400m in 47.12 secs.

Juannae Lewis was one of 13 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers celebrated by the programme at the Hilltopper Relays where WKU recorded 17 top-three finishes in 15 different events.

Lewis earned first-place in the women's 400m with a time of 54.94 secs.