Baha Boys Take Crown After Double Overtime

Congratulations go out to coach Marcus Cheetham and his Baha Jr U-13 Boys on their championship win this weekend at the RALD.

They went to double overtime and penalty kicks before emerging as 2018/19 Champions. They defeated the Western Warriors U13 boys for the crown.

In the U19 Girls Division, the Western Warriors WFC defeated the Renegades WFC in a close game 4-3. United Purple def Cavaliers WFC 2-1 and the Dynamos WFC prevailed over the Baha Jr Wfc 1-0. The playoffs begin for the ladies on Saturday.

In Sunday's action, in the first match of the day, Evelt Julmis scored a hat-trick and got a goal each from his twin, Evens Julmis and Tre Rolle, to carry his Dynamos FC team headed by coach Dion Peterson to victory over the Baha Jr Blue squad and win the Atlantic Division title for 2018/19. Jackson Monestin was in goal and kept a clean sheet.

In game two, Denzel Deaveaux and Stuart Hanne both scored to lead the UB Mingoes led by coach Dion Godet to a victory to close out these season. They defeated the Baha Jr Yellow squad in a tight match. The Mingoes were the defending champions but failed to make the playoffs this season.

In the final game of the season, Jamal Townsend and Kevin Joseph both scored braces to lead the Oceanic Division champions Western Warriors to a 5-0 win over the Insurance Mgmt Bears.

Under-18 Boys

Tonight

6.00pm - Bears Fc VS Future Stars Fc

8.00pm Renegades Fc VS United Orange

Friday

6.45pm - 3rd Place Match

8.45pm - Championship Match

Presentation of awards immediately following.

Under-19 Girls

Saturday

4.00pm Western Warriors WFC VS Renegades WFC

6.00pm Dynamos WFC VS Cavalier WFC

Tuesday - finals

6.00pm 3rd Place Game

8.00pm Championship game

Awards presentation immediately following.

Senior Men

Sunday

4.00pm Dynamos FC VS Bears FC

6.00pm Western Warriors Fc VS Cavalier FC

Finals

Wednesday April 17th

6.30pm - 3rd Place Match

8.30pm - Championship Match

Awards presentation immediately following