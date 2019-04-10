Kemp Road Is Fine By Us, Say Residents After Six People Shot In Bar

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TUESDAY was a typical day for some Kemp Road residents –– whether lounging in bars or selling treats from the roadside, few were fazed by a shooting that put six in the hospital just a day before.

Footage of the attack revealed gunmen unleashed a volley of shots adjacent to Lin’s Liquor, the rapid spit of an automatic being used.

Yet residents who live or work near the bar largely reacted with indifference to the incident, however, and defended the safety of their community.

A street vendor who only identified herself as Theresa, said she has given no thought to adjusting her daily routine after the incident.

“Most of us think that when these things happen, it’s not random, they target who they want to target,” she said. “If somebody’s out to get a certain person, they know who they come for so it ain’ like I have to worry about my routine because I fear someone will come after me.”

Video Moment of shooting incident

None of the residents The Tribune spoke to said they knew the residents shot around 12am on Monday. They called the wounded “outsiders” who came to party at Lin’s Liquor, a perpetual hotspot after other bars have closed shop at night.

“I know based on experience that how these fellas operate is they normally retaliate and there is a domino effect,” Theresa said. “I hope this isn’t something that will reoccur next week, assuming it’s gang related, but ain’ nothing happened in this area in awhile.”

Another resident said police presence is not an issue. “Everyday they here,” said James Johnson, 49, a street vendor who sells water and sugary drinks. “The police always trafficking through, every couple minutes. You have any problem, you could call the police.”

Trust between law enforcement and residents is strained, however. When criminal incidents take place, residents rarely divulge information to police, according to two men, including a man who runs the Almond Tree Bar but declined to reveal his identity. “The road does talk,” he said. “There is no confidentiality. The police does call your name.”

Terry Sweeting, 63, works at Lin’s Liquor. She said the people who were shot had not entered the bar but were shot moments after pulling up in a bus. Ms Sweeting said she remembers a time when Kemp Road was more safe than it is now, but that does not mean she is fearful.

“I walk up and down the road,” she said. “Most of the people hanging around here are from this area. It’s only when people come out this area they bring problems.”