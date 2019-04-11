Murphy Named Commissioner Of Bahamas Department Of Correctional Services

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames has announced the appointment of Charles Murphy as commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The appointment took effect on January 29. Mr Murphy previously served as acting commissioner.

He was identified as the successful candidate out of nine applicants after the post of commissioner of correctional services was advertised both locally and abroad last year. He succeeds former Commissioner of Correctional Services Patrick Wright who officially retired on August 29, 2018. An official handing over ceremony at BDCS will take place on Monday.

“I am pleased to appoint Mr Murphy as commissioner of correctional services,” said Mr Dames. “He has an impressive professional record having served for nearly four decades and will lead the process of transformation at the institution.”

A native of Mayaguana, Mr Murphy began his career at then Her Majesty’s Prison on August 11,1980 as a prison officer and was awarded the coveted baton of honour as the most outstanding recruit in his squad. His career steadily progressed over 38 years from corporal in 1993 to acting commissioner in 2018.

Mr Murphy earned a Master of Arts Degree in Public Administration from McHari’s International College, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from the University of the Bahamas and an Associate of Arts Degree in Law and Criminal Justice from the University of the Bahamas.