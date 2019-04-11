Suspend Officers Who Unlawfully Kill? It’S Not My Job

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Anthony Ferguson yesterday sidestepped calls for action to be taken against officers found to have carried out unlawful killings.

Instead, Commissioner Ferguson suggested it was not his role but rather parliament’s to create protocols his force should follow when inquest juries find officers acted outside the law.

He spoke to the press two days after a jury ruled that an officer unlawfully killed Osworth Rolle, 22, in November 2016. The victim’s father expressed anger that the officer’s duties were unchanged after the shooting and remain that way despite Tuesday’s unlawful killing finding.

“The law,” Commissioner Ferguson told reporters, “mandates the commissioner to supervise the Royal Bahamas Police Force and at this stage the officer is on active duty and there is nothing that prevents him from being on active duty.”

Some lawyers believe officers in police-involved killings should be removed from street duty and should have their functions modified pending inquest findings. Such protocol exists in some other countries.

“It shouldn’t be that you kill Johnny on Monday and you back to work on Tuesday,” attorney Christina Galanos said in August after an officer received his second unlawful killing ruling in two months. “I don’t think any developed country operates like that.”

Defenders of the status quo note it could take years for an inquest to take place and even if a jury makes an unlawful killing finding, the director of public prosecutions may conclude insufficient evidence exists to pursue a criminal charge against an officer.

The Police Act gives the commissioner wide-ranging powers to create policies through force standing orders and to assign duties to officers as he sees fit, yet the police chief implied he has no power to change how such issues are handled.

“I think we have to respect the fact that we are a sovereign nation,” he said. “We have a Parliament that makes laws. We will abide by the laws made by our Parliament.”

During this week’s inquest, the attorney for Rolle’s family, Romona Farquharson Seymour, urged jurors to consider that the police shooting was investigated by police officers, a point the coroner reiterated when she summed up the case. Bjorn Ferguson, who represented the officer who killed Rolle, has said it may be time for police shootings to be investigated by an independent party.

Commissioner Ferguson did not share his view on this matter.

“I have great confidence in this Parliament of our Bahamas,” he said, “and if the Parliament so desires some change in legislation they will do so but until that happens I think the police has to be focused on locking up criminals.”

He said: “I like to stay in my lane. I think sometimes we tend to jump the gun so quickly when we hear things. I’m not inclined to comment on any decision made in another arena but police officers will continue to do their jobs. We are mandated by law to protect the Bahamian people, prevention and detection of crime and we will continue to do that.”