Man On Double Murder Charge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old Bimini man was arraigned on double murder charges in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Terrence Rolle, of South Bimini, who also resides at Sir Francis Point, Freeport, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on two counts of murder.

Renaldo Toote represented Rolle, who is accused of the shooting deaths of two young men in February 2017 at a popular night spot in Freeport.

It is alleged that on February 1, 2017, the accused, being concerned with others unknown, killed 24-year-old Stefan LaFrance, of Hunters, and Joseph Bain.

According to police reports, the men were shot outside the Game Time Bar in Freeport just as they were leaving the bar shortly before 1am.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea to the murder charges.

Prosecutor Sergeant Veron Rolle told the court that bail could not be granted in Magistrate’s Court as the offence falls under Part C Subsection 3 of the Bail Act. He also indicated that the matter would proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment to fast track it to the Supreme Court for trial.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson explained to Rolle that she could not grant bail and that his attorney would have to apply to the Supreme Court for his pre-trial release.

She adjourned the case to June 24 and remanded Rolle to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.