Water Polo Medal Haul: Making A Splash At Carifta

U-16 Boys - Alexander Turnquest, Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield, Mataeo Ferguson, Aidan Johnson, Jelani Grant, Gabriel Encinar, Thomas Illing, Oliver Roberts, Jayden Fernander, Jayden Seymour, Skyler Dean, Akeil Smith, Dominic Beneby.

As of Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Individual awards went to top gold defender under-16 Jayden Seymour, top goal scorer U-19 Gabriel Sastre, top defender U-14 Kaitlyn Williams and top goal scorer U-14 Dominic Demeritte.

U-19 Boys - Adonis Sasso, Loron Bain, Johnathon Demeritte, Adrian Burrows, Thor Sasso, Kurdero Major, Kurdaz Major, Damian Gomez, Jahkai Gray, Gabriel Sastre.

U-14 Co-ed - Dominic Demeritte, Logan Carey, Kaitlyn Williams, Justin Miller, Dereo Maycock, Christian Deveaux, Ashley Darville, Seth Roberts, Wesley Ingraham, Matthew Thompson, Joshua Gibson, Remington Minnis and Tonny Simon.

TEAM Bahamas continues to establish its position as a regional powerhouse in CARIFTA water polo and captured three medals at the event for the second consecutive year.

The Bahamas took gold in the under-16 boys, silver in the under-14 co-ed and bronze in the under-19 boys as the tournament concluded at the Aquatic Centre in Saint Michael, Barbados, on Sunday. The roster for the Bahamas’ trio of teams included:

