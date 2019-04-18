Contract Signed For Bpl Probe

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A LONG-promised probe into Bahamas Power & Light will begin soon after the government signed a contract with an investigative firm last week, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed yesterday.

The foreign firm is expected to investigate what led to the ugly disintegration of BPL’s former board last year, among other things.

“We’ve signed a contract already, selected a company and they should commence their questioning and investigations very soon,” the prime minister said when asked about the probe on the sidelines of an event commissioning a new long range radar in Inagua yesterday.

Dr Minnis did not reveal the firm or say how much the contract is worth but he said more information will be publicised in time.

BPL’s board broke into two factions last year for disputed reasons. One faction was backed by Works Minister Desmond Bannister and included BPL CEO Whitney Heastie, vice-president Patrick Rollins and Ferron Bethel. The other faction included former chairwoman Darnell Osborne and former board members Nick Dean and Nicola Thompson.

Mrs Osborne, Mr Dean and Ms Thompson are pursuing lawsuits against the government over the matter. Mrs Osborne is seeking $80,000 from the government. Collectively, the three are seeking damages for misfeasance of public office by Mr Bannister, slander and aggravated and exemplary damages for slander and misfeasance in public office.

Yesterday, a government official said the probe will delve into financial issues at BPL.

Christina Alstrom recently became the latest high profile departure from BPL, resigning as chief operating officer in what The Tribune understands was another fraught affair.

Dr Minnis first promised an investigation into BPL nine months ago. Last August he said the results of the investigation will be made public.