Ministers Quiet On Swimming Pigs Venture Worry

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AMID calls for the removal of a group of pigs from a west Grand Bahama “swimming pigs” venture over allegations of inhumane treatment toward the animals, two Cabinet ministers whose portfolios govern separate aspects of such operations have declined to address it.

Both Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar and Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard this week have skirted the issue, with the former deferring comment to the latter, who, when contacted yesterday said he was still waiting on a report on the operation.

The Tribune on Tuesday reported concerns related to Celebrity Eco Adventures which has come under fire for the way its 19 pigs are housed and treated.

Among the concerns raised and shared across social media this week is the “remote rock” the pigs are kept on.

The “rock”, which reportedly doesn’t provide any space for fresh water wallowing (the process of mud bathing) or adequate feeding, has led animal protectionists and activists to call for the outright closure of the operation. One such post by Canadian travel blogger Kennidy Fisher, the person behind the “Kennidy From Canada” travel blog, described a recent trip with Celebrity Eco Adventures as “heartbreaking”.

Accounts like this have reportedly poured into the Grand Bahama Humane Society (GBHS), according to executive director Tip Burrows, who this week said those concerns have been subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Tourism, Department of Agriculture and the Grand Bahama Tourism Board.

Since Ms Fisher’s Facebook post, GBHS has taken to social media to call for other concerned citizens to bombard these government offices with “respectful, polite calls and emails” to advocate for the pigs’ removal from the rock and relocation to a “suitable enclosure on dry land, with ample space, shade, shelter and wallow area”.

A similar feat was achieved by the GBHS in the past, but only temporarily.

Celebrity Eco Adventures has faced negative criticism on social media over concerns about the treatment of its pigs. The company also had some negative reviews on travel website TripAdvisor.

When asked about the negative publicity, Mr D’Aguilar said the issue had more to do with the Ministry of Agriculture, which he referred The Tribune to for comment.

For his part, Mr Pintard when contacted yesterday confirmed that his ministry had dispatched officials to visit and review the site.

He said once that review is complete and a report is filed, a determination can be made related to Celebrity Eco Adventures.

“This isn’t the sort of thing that is resolved in one day, you know. I am waiting on a report related to that matter. When I get that, I will comment further,” he said.