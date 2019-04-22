Two Dead After Shootings Hours Apart

Two men are dead after two separate shooting incidents hours apart.

In the first incident, shortly after 6pm on Sunday, police responded to Bone Fish Pond off Cowpen Road after receiving reports of a man being shot. Officers discovered the man with injuries to his body. Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The second incident happened shortly after midnight, when police

responded to Forster Street, Chippingham, after receiving reports of another shooting. After officers found the injured man, paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.