Multiple Armed Robberies Mar Easter Weekend

POLICE are looking for the suspects behind several armed robberies that occurred on the weekend.

Beginning at 1pm on Thursday two men were in the parking lot of West Ridge Shopping Plaza when they were approached a man armed with a gun who robbed them of cash before speeding away from the scene in a red Ford Focus.

Later at 10pm that day a man was walking on Collins Avenue near to Ninth Terrace when he was appoached by two armed men who robbed him of cash and a cell phone before fleeing.

An hour later a man was walking on Bay Lilly Drive when three armed men in a burgundy Nissan March pulled up next to him and robbed him of cash and a cell phone before driving off.

At 1am on Friday another robbery occurred on Collins Avenue near to Wulff Road when a man was approached by two armed men who again demanded cash and a cell phone before escaping.

At 5am on Friday a man was standing in front of a home in South West Ridge when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of cash before running off.

Shortly after 9pm on Saturday, two gunmen entered a business in Kennedy Subdivision and robbed the cashier of cash before fleeing in a blue Honda Fit.

About an hour later, a woman was standing outside a residence on Recovery Way, St Albans Drive when she was approached by two gunmen who robbed her of a handbag containing cash, a cellphone and other personal effects, before escaping.

Police also said two people were robbed shortly after 3am on Sunday.

A man and a woman were standing outside a home at Croton Avenue off Faith Avenue when they were accosted by two gunmen who robbed them of cash before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after midnight yesterday, a man was driving his car on Faith Avenue near Firetrail Road when he was stopped by two gunmen who robbed him of his car and cellphone. The thieves left the scene in the man’s 2003 Honda Accord, plate number AJ2859, police said.

Investigations into all these incidents are continuing.