Give Us Answers: Carnival Facing Grilling On Shock Ocean Dumping

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
GOVERNMENT officials launched an investigation and started direct talks with Carnival Corporation yesterday after reports that the cruise giant’s ships unlawfully dumped sewage and food waste in Bahamian waters.
Carnival ships dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated sewage and more than 8,000 gallons of food waste in 2017, according to a US court-mandated report.
In so doing, the corporation violated the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) which specifies how food waste and sewage must be disposed.
The US government has extracted millions from companies over the years by aggressively enforcing compliance with MARPOL, but it is not clear whether The Bahamas has the legislative framework in place to do the same. Local investigators will undertake their fact-finding mission at the beginning, by first determining whether Carnival’s ships were truly in Bahamian waters when the materials were dumped, The Tribune was told. Among the matters they will assess is the environmental impact of the dumping –– Carnival officials said yesterday that there was no negative impact on marine ecosystems because the sewage released in Bahamian waters was treated and removed of contaminants.
Seven of Carnival’s ships are registered with the Bahamas Maritime Authority.
If incidents such as unlawful dumping occur on such ships, Carnival is required to report those incidents to the BMA. Since none of the ships said to have unlawfully dumped sewage and food waste in local waters were registered in the Bahamas, the corporation was required to report the incidents to the Port Authority, The Tribune understands. It is unclear if Carnival complied with this requirement in every instance.
Reports of the dumping were revealed in a recently released report by a US court-appointed monitor. The monitor was required to review Carnival’s activities after the corporation pled guilty to vessel pollution and efforts to conceal that pollution in 2016. The corporation was placed on probation.
Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday said the government must assess what damage Carnival may have caused and to remedy that damage at a cost to the corporation.
“It is an alarming revelation that our waters have been polluted and I would hope that some assessment could be made to determine what impact it would have had on our ecology and if there is any consequence and if there is an impact that further assessments could be made to determine how it could be remedied at the cost of Carnival,” Mr Davis said. “I note from stories several weeks ago that Carnival was in fact on probation by the authorities in the United States. It’s necessary for the government to take note of what’s going on and see how we could remedy any damage to the Bahamas.”
According to the MARPOL convention, treated sewage can only be discharged at a distance of more than three nautical miles from the nearest land; Carnival has a self-imposed requirement of 12 nautical miles.
Carnival officials blamed its dumping on a misunderstanding of the Bahamian archipelagic baseline.
Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, president of Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation, said environmentalists remain deeply concerned about the issue of cruise ship dumping at sea.
“This is not a one-off issue,” she said. “The growing cruise industry brings with it environmental issues that must be addressed. We need to have a comprehensive and enforceable Environmental Protection Act and much more stringent monitoring and tougher enforcement for our own waters.
“We do not currently have adequate standards for cruise ship pollution, and even the basic standards are clearly not being adhered to. We should require large cruise ships to treat their waste water to the point where it would meet the water quality criteria designed to protect human and aquatic life. We need to ensure that our waters and food sources are protected. The Bahamas depends on clear clean water for our very survival – from food security and a healthy marine environment for locals and visitors to enjoy.”
She added: “It is estimated that cruise operators discarded over one billion gallons of sewage into the ocean in 2017. Much of this black water still contained dangerous levels of contaminants from fecal matter, bacteria and heavy metals. There are numerous instances around the world where people have become ill from coming in contact with inadequately treated sewage from cruise ships, or through eating contaminated seafood. Coral reefs are particularly vulnerable to pollution.”
Comments
joeblow 4 hours ago
The government needs Carnival more than Carnival needs the Bahamas. Economics has already made the decision. I expect nothing to come out of this!
TalRussell 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Yes, yes ma comrades, PeoplesPublic suspicions must stand on guard to plead complete lack any knowledge 'shit' stuffs being dumped into our waters - if that is what Imperial red shirts governing party now into its third 5-year elected stick at governing on behalf we so beloved Queen over her Colony of Out Islands - are nervy enough to run for cover under highest ducking out on the truth obligations to the PeoplesPublic, yes, no........ "FREE" porters should be encouraged ask Her Majesty to reclaim are long lost colony of "FREE" port rather than remaining all silent until the Port sells out ownership to the cruise ships companies, yes, no............ Welcome soon live under the all new and revised Hawksbill Creek Agreement of Cruise Ships 2019, yes, no?
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Perhaps that is why they are coming to the Bahamas to do as they like and act as they please, The Bahamas is sold for a small bowl of cold porridge. some will get a few dollars and it is all over,
They are sometimes here and sometimes there. No creditability. Say what Joe.??.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Read and weep. The Bahamas serves as the toilet of choice for the U.S. cruise ship industry with Carnival lying and falsifying records in order to conceal the damage done to our environment over many decades of illegally dumping raw and/or improperly treated sewerage, food waste, contaminated ballast water, and other harmful materials into our pristine waters.
Click towards right side of links below for the full story on Carnival's criminal conduct over many decades.
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/a...">https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/a...
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/busin...">https://www.orlandosentinel.com/busin...
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
By Jim Walker on April 17, 2019:
Ask yourself: JUST HOW GOD-DAMN STUPID OUR RECKLESS AND GROSSLY INCOMPETENT POLITICIANS HAVE BEEN IN THEIR TREATMENT OF THE CRUISE SHIP INDUSTRY OVER THE PAST FOUR DECADES??!!
bogart 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
DA PART OF DA CONCERN.......is the previous Govts..... and all these Cruise Ships registered anf plying our waters for decades.......travelling for days with cruise passengers....seeming ignorant that these ship passengers must been constitaped for days.....and wastes from these ships been spending fuel to carry wastes back an forth....dis mess should be dropped at da feet of previous govt ....an held then responsible....for this...Bahamians wouldda not been confronted today if dey had handled this during their time ....indeed how did they not tink tens of thousands passangers...being constipated....on board ship voyages in Bahamian waters...or...or ship operators spending for fuel to transport wastes back an forth.......
DDK 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Just go away. Horrible floating hotels. They are far too big and can no longer be overlooked. They do almost nothing for the economies of the ports they visit and cause irreparable damage to the environment.......
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 1 minute ago
The Minnis-led FNM government, more than any other government we have ever had, has been zealously kowtowing to every want and need of the cruise ship industry. Our despicable politicians have been telling us all along to ignore fears about the likely ghastly environmental impacts of the cruise ship industry's development projects in the Bahamas. They have been telling us to trust them to ensure the necessary environmental impact and other studies will be done in advance by 'independent' consultants and experts to prove such fears are unwarranted. Now we, the Bahamian people, learn that we have been sold out (betrayed) by our politicians, the cruise ship industry (especially Carnival cruise lines) and the so called 'independent' environmental consultants and experts. And we would not be learning this if it were not for legal actions initiated against Carnival in the U.S.
Meanwhile Minnis and D'Aguilar have been feting and bending over backwards to give these greedy and lawless foreign owned cruise line companies land and seabed leases to some of the most pristine and beautiful areas of our country. Minnis and D'Aguilar are also proposing to give the various cruise line projects overly generous concessions in relation to the little economic benefit these financially ring fenced projects will bring to the project areas and the Bahamas as a whole. The business model behind these cruise ship company projects is all about keeping as much as possible of the economic benefits for their foreign stakeholders with as little as possible economic spillover for the benefit of the Bahamian people and the Bahamas. Frankly, Minnis and D'Aguilar, as two inept politicians primarily responsible for selling us out, should be hanging their heads in shame and the Bahamian people should be very angry with both of them. The incalculable cost of their betrayal of everything that is so good about our country and its people should not be underestimated. The severe damaging effects of these projects to our environment will be colossal to say the least, and will likely be permanent in nature.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID