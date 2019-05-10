'Carnival Cruise Lines Owes Us Compensation As Well As Apology'

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Coalition to Save Clifton said Carnival Corporation “owes” the country financial compensation in an addition to an apology for dumping treated sewage and food waste in Bahamian waters.

In a press release on Thursday, the group’s Chairman Rev Dr C B Moss insisted that Carnival Cruise Lines should “at least” recompense the country as a “demonstration of good faith.”

“According to a report by the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), Carnival Cruise Lines violated their policy, which states how food waste and sewage must be disposed,” the statement said.

“In the United States, millions have been extracted from various cruise ship companies, who have operated in compliance with MARPOL. Despite this, no legislative framework has been created or proposed concerning this issue in the Bahamas.”

Rev Moss insisted that the issue was especially concerning as Carnival Cruise Lines is planning an “extensive project” in Grand Bahama, in an environment that is deemed by environmentalists as “extremely sensitive.”

Rev Moss said the revelations over Carnival’s dumping raised concern for the proposed Grand Bahama project.

“So if they acknowledge dumping the [substances], as they did, then they should be willing to compensate the Bahamas in some way, demonstrating good faith,” he said.

“We are calling upon the government to ensure that this is not swept under the table, but that Carnival Cruise Lines does the right thing, which is to compensate the Bahamas for the damage it has done.”

The Tribune previously reported how Carnival ships dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated sewage and more than 8,000 gallons of food waste in the Bahamas in 2017, according to a US court-mandated report.

In so doing, the corporation violated the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) which specifies how food waste and sewage must be disposed.

This newspaper has also detailed how one of Carnival’s bridge officers offered to cover up the prohibited dumping of 66,000 gallons of ballast water in the Bahamas by its Carnival Conquest ship last November. Carnival responded with a statement to this newspaper that it “self-reported” the case, adding its focus is on “full transparency and continuous improvement”.

Carnival Corporation said the ballast water in question was released “far from shoreline in deep water”. The corporation said the release should have “absolutely” no impact, harm or damage to the Bahamian marine environment.