New Ac Systems Being Installed At Pmh

THE installation of six 7.5 tons split HVAC units has begun at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The units replace aged and outdated air conditioner systems and it is anticipated the new HVAC units will provide reliable air conditioning for much of the hospital’s main campus.

Two of the 7.5 ton units will deliver air conditioning to the Children’s Ward, another two units will service Male Surgical Wards I & II, and the final two units will service the former Intensive Care Unit and Recovery Area.

Additionally a 20-ton package unit will be installed to service the legacy Operating Theatre. In total a complement of approximately 86 patient beds will be supported by the upgrade.

Left and above: the new equipment comes in. Right, the older equipment is taken away.