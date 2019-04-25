Technology Central To Ferguson's Policing Plans

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
COMMISSIONER Anthony Ferguson’s 2019 policing plan was tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday featuring among other things a reliance on technology to prevent and reduce crime.
Although the plan utilises much of the same strategies from years past, it proposes to use a broad multifaceted approach to disrupt and end acts of violence wherever they occur.
To do this, the police force is planning to focus on crime hotspots, repeat offenders and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and the community to strengthen crime prevention.
Organised criminal groups involved in drugs, illegal weapons fraud and other criminal activities will also be targeted by police.
Commissioner Ferguson also plans to heighten police visibility through ongoing patrols in Over-the-Hill communities and strengthen activities that discourage corruption.
This effort will be supported by the optimisation of technology, the plan said.
Body worn cameras and a policy for them will also be created and the same will be done for the Shot Spotter technology that was unveiled recently.
The police also say a real-time crime centre will be constructed. However, no timeline was given for this technological arm.
Closed circuit television will also be utilised and expanded in high crime areas, the plan said.
Additionally, drones are to be used in certain areas.
The plan also says that police will ensure DNA laboratory capabilities are expanded.
An online reporting site or an application for non-emergency offences is also to be developed.
The plan seeks to ensure much of the success achieved by the force in 2018 is repeated in 2019.
These included a 25 percent reduction in murder, an 18 percent decline in the number of reported armed robberies, a 19 percent reduction of attempted robberies and a six percent decrease in robberies.
Last year also saw a 23 percent reduction in shop-breaking and 20 percent reduction in stealing, in addition to a 19 percent reduction in stolen vehicles.
There was also a 16 percent reduction and six percent reduction in crimes against people and property respectively.
Overall, the plan said there was an eight percent reduction in overall crimes when compared to 2017.
The police further clamped down on other offences.
There were 285 illegal firearms seized and 6,254 rounds of ammunition confiscated. Additionally, 8,439 marijuana plants were uprooted, 10,292 pounds of marijuana seized and 183 pounds of cocaine confiscated.
Authorities further recorded 492,631 answered 911/919 calls and 32,185 non-emergency calls were answered.
The commissioner’s policing plan places further focus on public and road safety.
Noting that traffic fatalities increased by 28 percent in 2018, officers will be deployed at strategic check points and problematic locations at peak times, it was noted. CCTV will also be used to ensure order on the street among motorists.
Speed detection technology and increased use of speed guns are also planned for 2019.
Police also want to collaborate with driving schools and increase speaking engagements on road safety in schools and other public forums.
Also, to ensure compliance the plan wants to deploy adequate police resources to all public events in order to prevent and control incidents of disorder or criminal activity.
This priority further suggests there will be a clampdown on night clubs and bars to ensure there remains compliance with the terms of their licences.
The police will also be working along with the Business Licence Unit to ensure the law is followed.
More like this story
- Progress - but we have to do better: Crime rate falls despite 10 percent jump in murders
- Commissioner defends police shootings in crime battle: IN ANY WAR THERE ARE CASUALTIES
- Murders in GB down by 45% but overall crime constant
- INSIGHT: We must not hold back on using technology in the fight against crime
- It was much safer in 2018 than it was in 2017, says Ferguson
Comments
DDK 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
"Additionally, 8,439 marijuana plants were uprooted, 10,292 pounds of marijuana seized." What a waste, or maybe not!
These authorities love statistics, trust they are accurate. Also hope that the Force has sufficient honest officers capable of operating and maintaining all of the wonderful new technology and the funds with which to procure it.
John 55 minutes ago
"Police also want to collaborate with driving schools and increase speaking engagements on road safety in schools and other public forums."
If reports that at least 8,000 drivers are operating vehicles with no driver's education and no knowledge of traffic laws and rules of the road, the effort must go even further to ensure that these drivers get some education and proper driving skills. When they commit offenses they should be sent to driving school for two, three, four classes depending on the inftaction. The classes will also highlight the offence. .
There were 285 illegal firearms seized and 6,254 rounds of ammunition confiscated. Additionally, 8,439 marijuana plants were uprooted, 10,292 pounds of marijuana seized and 183 pounds of cocaine confiscated."
More effort to identify and charge and punish persons who are bring illegal firearms into the country. And more education of the dangers of having illegal firearms and illicit drugs. The marijuana may find controvesy as it is now being commercially produced in a number of countries around the world and is already a legal $13 Billion industry. And, of curse, based on police seizures, it is the preferred drug of Bahamians. At the ones being policed.
And of course economic crime must be addressed. Unemployment is still very high, especially among the youth and more so among young males. And when young men are unemployed, there may be more than just he alone depending on his income. And many businesses are shying away from hiring for obvious or perceived reasons. How does one fix this and prevent young men from turning to crime.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID