Political World Closing In On The Ridiculous

EDITOR, The Tribune

Since May, 2017 I suggest the best description of the political world is very similar to the soap opera ‘As the world turns’ - mostly very unpredictable and usually questionable closing to the ridiculous.

Monday, April 8th, was one of those days - Bahamas Government and IDAB signs a $40 million loan and a $100 million line of credit…the $40m was to revolutionise our civil service…Create efficiency and avoid waste – well that was the Public Relations of the signing.

Not to be outdone seemingly rather than holding the signing in the OPM now we gather hundreds of civil servants - virtually the whole of Cabinet at the Media…have to ask how many hours of productive work was lost - what was the cost of the reception, you know you did not have all those people without food plus drinks, but this was all about creating more efficiencies and cutting back on waste – good start they wasted two-three…Ministers were not available in their offices…probably every PS was in attendance at a function that could have been done in and out in 30 minutes and Government would still have gotten all the PR they desperately were trying to achieve.

BP&L … summer coming … renting more Aggreko generators powered by diesel so higher fuel surcharge - thank you, Mr Weasel, sorry Heastie!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

April 9, 2019.