Shaunae Opens Season With World Leading Time

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Shaunae Miller-Uibo achieved a world leading time and her second best career performance in her season opener on Saturday at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida.

The 2016 Olympic champion ran 49.05 seconds to win the women's 400 metres at the Percy Beard Track – well ahead of her training partners, American Shakima Wimbley (51.32) and Jamaican Chrisann Gordon (51.33), who got second and third respectively.

Miller-Uibo, who turned 25 on April 15, showed that she's right in gear for the upcoming IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar in September as she was just 0.08 seconds shy of her Bahamian national record of 49.97 – posted in Monaco on July 20, 2018.

Prior to this weekend, one of Miller-Uibo's arch rivals, Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, was listed with the fastest time in the world after she ran 51.34 in Doha, Qatar on April 21.

Eid Naser was runner-up to American Allyson Felix at the IAAF 2017 World Championships in London, England where Miller-Uibo slipped and fell at the finish line for fourth place.

Also at the meet was Olympic bronze medalist Leevan 'Superman' Sands, who opened his campaign with a seventh place finish in his specialty in the men's triple jump with a leap of 15.80 metres (51-feet, 10-inches) on his second attempt.

Freshman Donesha Anderson ran the opening leg for the University of Miami as they took second place in the women's 4 x 400m relay in 3:34.16. The other members of the team were Taylor Manson, Sharrika Barrett and Nikki Stephens.

And in the women's high jump, Celine Thompson, a junior at Florida, was fourth with her leap of 1.65 metres or 5-feet, 5-inches.