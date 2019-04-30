Inquest Begins Into Man Shot And Killed By Police

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Coroner’s Court inquest into the death of 20-year-old Deangelo Bodie Wallace, who was shot and killed by police during a shoot-out on Saturday, May 16, 2015, officially got underway with evidence submission yesterday.

The inquest began shortly after 11.30am at the Nassau Street court complex, following the empaneling and swearing in of its five-person jury. The concerned parties in the case are the four officers involved in the matter, Assistant Superintendent of Police Alexander Pierre, Detective Constable 2790 Jara McPhee, Sargent 771 Kenneth Greenslade and Police Constable 2823 Jahmal Rolle and the mother of the deceased, Monique Wallace.

The officers are represented by attorney Kelsey Munroe.

According to reports, officers were responding to gunfire in the area of Fort Fincastle and Mason’s Addition when they encountered the deceased, with three other men.

Two of the men were arrested after the incident and a fourth man was, at the time of the incident, still being pursued.

“Quick action by police has resulted in the arrest of two suspects who opened fired at them and the fatal shooting of another suspect who also opened fire on police,” a police report relating to the incident noted.

Police said they recovered a Glock pistol from the deceased, and an AK-47 assault rifle that was dropped by one of the men who was arrested at the scene.

Evidence presented yesterday included photographs taken by crime scene investigators attached to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Those photographs — which showed various spent casings, nearby buildings, the deceased’s body, the two firearms recovered at the scene and the fired and unfired bullets relative to them — were yesterday permitted into evidence and described to members of the jury.

The case will continue today before Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez.