Man, 21, Charged With Murder

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday, accused of murdering a 34-year-old father-of-four over the Easter holiday weekend.

Chadwick Capron, alias “Oldie”, of McQuay Street, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux charged with one count of murder in connection with the April 22 death.

It is alleged that Capron, being concerned with others, killed Bryan Smith on the day in question.

According to initial police reports, shortly after midnight on April 22, police responded to reports of a man being shot in the area of Forster Street, Chippingham.

Officers at the scene discovered a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capron was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to May 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.