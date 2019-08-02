It’S A Privilege To Thank These Fine Men And Women, Says Pm

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

SEVEN distinguished Bahamians received the 2019 Queen’s New Year Honours at Government House yesterday. During his remarks, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressed his gratitude to recipients “who devoted their full measure in service of their fellow citizens”.

Dr Minnis said: “It is my privilege to thank these fine men and women who have been appointed to various honours as a part of the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 2019 New Year Honours.

“I note that today’s honourees exemplify this spirit of service, altruism, empathy and generosity of spirit. They exemplify the best of the human and the Bahamian spirit. Over many decades they have touched the lives of many thousands of their fellow-citizens. On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, I thank these Bahamian patriots.”

Dr Minnis continued: “As I have noted on a previous occasion, a nation’s wealth cannot be solely measured in terms of economics and natural resources. A nation’s wealth and well-being must equally be measured by the quality of service and generosity of its people in the promotion of the common good.

“In honouring those who served with distinction; we offer current and future generations fine examples of national and community service.”

Camille Faye Johnson, Cabinet Secretary, was named the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) for her outstanding services to the education and to public service.

Ms Johnson is a career public servant with more than 44 years of service as an educator, senior diplomat, and permanent secretary.

Dame Janet Gwennett Bostwick was named the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Civil (DBE). Dame Janet was appointed Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire on March 28.

Reverend Monsignor Alfred Cedric Culmer, Reginald Ferguson QPM and Chief Apostle Leon Wallace were the recipients of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Reverend Culmer is the Chancellor of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese and Pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish. Reverend Culmer also served as an educator and has generously contributed to national life, including service on a number of public boards.

Mr Ferguson, QPM, was the fifth Commissioner of Police serving from 2008 to 2010. He has served more than 44 years on the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Chief Apostle Wallace is a well-known pastor and has spent more than 50 years in the Christian ministry.

Jason Harrison Hanna, Nicole Michelle Martin and Alfred Kenneth Russell received the British Empire Medal Civil Division (BEM).

Mr Hanna is a businessman and entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing company.

Ms Martin was the first woman to lead the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union which was the largest trade union in the Bahamas with approximately 6,000 members. Ms Martin also served as the president for almost a decade, from 2009 to 2018.

Mr Russell was elected to the House of Assembly in 1997 for the High Rock constituency. Mr Russell became a Cabinet minister in 2001 and served in the House of Assembly until 2012.



At yesterday’s ceremony, Ms Martin said she was grateful to God and grateful for the opportunity to have served.



Ms Martin said: “I’m very grateful for being recognised for my contribution and I think if we do what we are supposed to do you don’t have to ask to be recognised. I’m grateful.”