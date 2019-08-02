Pm's Wife Presented With Award For Mentoring Girls

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PATRICIA Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was awarded for her commitment to mentoring girls throughout the country.

Mrs Minnis was honoured at a “Flames of Inspiration and Commitment Grand Gala”, a celebration that marked 25 years of the organization’s - Students Promoting Awareness, Responsibility, Knowledge and Service (SPARKS).

The gala was staged at the Mark C. Marin Centre in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on July 20.

It was hosted by SPARKS Founder Ms. Judy M. Gomez, former Senator and member of the US Virgin Island’s Board of Education.

Mrs Minnis was recognized for her staunch support of women, girls and initiatives that encourage positive adolescent development. She is one of the co-founders of the Lady’s Chamber, a girls mentoring programme in the Gambier community that seeks to improve self-image and outlook of teenaged girls.

SPARKS travelled to The Bahamas to meet Mrs. Minnis in 2008.

Mrs Minnis hosted the group at C.I. Gibson High School, where they had the opportunity to participate in a special school assembly, and also enjoyed lunch and a tour.



