Two Shooting Incidents And Spate Of Armed Robberies

POLICE are investigating two shooting incidents and a spate of armed robberies this week.
A man was standing outside a shop on Davis Street, Fox Hill when he was fired upon by the passengers of a dark coloured vehicle on Wednesday evening.
The man was taken to hospital after the shooting, which occurred shortly after 10pm.
On Monday, a man was standing outside a home on Crepe Myrtle Avenue, Garden Hills when two armed men opened fire on him.
The men escaped, also in a dark coloured vehicle shortly before 10pm.
Both victims were reportedly in stable condition at hospital, according to police.
Meanwhile, two men armed with firearms robbed a man and woman as they sat in a car in the area of the Fox Hill Creek on Wednesday.
The culprits stole the black 2007 Honda Civic LP# AP 2777 and cash shortly after 10pm.
The car was recovered a short time later at Obadiah Street, Springfield Road.
On Tuesday, a woman was robbed of cash while at a store on Russell Road, Horse Shoe Drive.
The woman was approached by a man armed with a handgun shortly before noon.
An hour later, police were alerted to another robbery at a store on Prince Charles Drive.
According to reports, three armed men entered the store and robbed the cashier of cash and cheques before escaping in a dark coloured vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2.
