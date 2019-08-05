Two Dead In Shootings Hours Apart

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead off East Street on Sunday – hours after another homicide in New Providence.

According to reports, shortly after 1pm, the man was sitting outside a home on Luckey Hart Corner when he was shot.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the second shooting death on Sunday following the death of a man in the Ridgeland Park area shortly before 4am.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).