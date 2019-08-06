Mp’S Brother Gunned Down: Renward Wells’ Younger Sibling Shot Outside Home

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
The younger brother of Transport Minister Renward Wells was gunned down and killed outside his home over the holiday weekend.
And last night the dead man’s mother said while her son Cabrio Wells had his “ups and downs” with the law, she doesn’t know “what went wrong” for someone to shoot him to death.
Anna Glinton, in an interview with The Tribune yesterday, said while her “baby boy” had his fair share of “jail problems”, he had since “turned his life around” after serving a stint in prison.
Ms Glinton added that while she was “somewhat” surprised at the news that her son was killed, she insisted he was not a bully, but rather a “cool guy” who would only display aggression if provoked.
According to police, Wells was standing outside a home on Roland Street, Ridgeland Park shortly before 4am Sunday when he was shot multiple times to the body. Paramedics responded to the scene but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.
Yesterday, Ms Glinton said the house where Wells was shot was his home. She said she got a call around 3.20 that morning from Wells’ girlfriend who told her he had been shot. Ms Glinton said at that time, Wells’ girlfriend said he was still breathing.
However, Ms Glinton said when she arrived on the scene some time later, police officers told her that her son was dead. She said by that time, they had already placed a white sheet over his body.
Ms Glinton said the last time she talked to him was the night prior, when he went out at around 10.20pm. She said one of the last things he asked her for was a Maltonic beverage in her fridge.
“…He asked me if he could have it,” Ms Glinton told The Tribune. “I said ‘yeah man, go have it man.’ He said he going out, I said ‘okay then, be safe.’ That was always my words to him, be safe.”
Fast-forward to just hours later when she got the call from his girlfriend, Ms Glinton said: “To be honest I don’t know what went wrong.”
“He had his share of stuff,” she explained. “My child is a no nonsense person. If you get on his bad side, yes, it could be a problem.
“Cool guy, like I said, (once) you cool, he cool,” she continued. “You rub him the wrong way, yes you’re going to feel his reaction from it if you get him to that point. But other than that he’s a cool fella.
“Like I said, he had his ups and downs. He went to jail, he came out, he turned his life around. I ain’t gone hide that from you. Because if you dig deep enough, you would know those things anyhow.”
Ms Glinton did not disclose any specifics about her son’s troubled past. However, in 2013, police reported how Wells was shot after being hit by a stray bullet intended for another man, Aaron “AJ” Thurston.
At the time, reports were that Wells was just passing by when he was struck by the bullet, which was fired because of an after-work game of backgammon gone wrong between Thurston and the gunman.
Wells was shot in the stomach and was listed in critical condition. Thurston died at the scene.
Bamboo Town MP Mr Wells told The Tribune at the time that the bullet went “straight through” his brother’s body and “nicked several of his vital organs”. After surgery however, Mr Wells said his brother was safely “out of the woods”.
The Bamboo Town MP could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Concerning Sunday’s shooting that claimed the life of her son, Ms Glinton said she was holding up fine, though she said she is unsure of how well she’ll fare when she goes to the morgue today to identify Wells.
“I come to grips with what happened,” she said. “The hardest thing in life is acceptance, and I accept what happened. I accept what people say because that’s life. I’m not going to be the only person they say things about. That’s my child. I still love him all the same.
“Like I said he had his share of ups and downs, you know? Jail problems. He came out, he turned his life around.”
She also said the two shared a “very good relationship”.
“I have six kids, three boys and three girls,” she said. “He’s my baby boy. (We had a) very good relationship because I still cook (for him) and wash his clothes. He didn’t live with me but I cooked his food and I washed his clothes. But we had a very good relationship.
“If there was something I didn’t like I would tell him about it. One thing with him, when it comes to his mother, he would tell his mother. If I say I hear certain things, he would say ‘yes I did that’ and ‘this is why I did that.’ He was open with me.
“One thing I could say, we had a very good relationship.”
Wells was one of two men killed on Sunday.
Godson 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
"“If there was something I didn’t like I would tell him about it. One thing with him, when it comes to his mother, he would tell his mother. If I say I hear certain things, he would say ‘yes I did that’ and ‘this is why I did that.’ He was open with me." RIGHT HERE IS WHERE HE MAY HAVE NEEDED MORE INSIGHTFUL ADVICE THAT URGED RESTRAINT.
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
geostorm 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
@ well_mudda, come on man, no need to comment on Renward Wells or his mom. Leave them out of it. Crime is high and our young men are troubled, many without proper guidance, that should be the discussion. This family's situation just goes to show that crime and its consequences can fall on anyone's doorstep.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
So, as far as you're concerned, the answer is as it has always been with all such incidents: Mourn the tragedy, discuss it to death, accept that it could have been anyone in our own family were it not for grace of God, and then do absolutely nothing about it. Would someone graduating from our public education system with an average grade 'A' or 'B' education be less susceptible to engaging in criminal activities and becoming a victim of crime? The answer is of course, yes! Perhaps Renward Wells may now be inclined to press his fellow cabinet ministers to do something meaningful about our failed E- public education system. After all, it's a broken system that more likely than not failed both his mother and his late brother.
tetelestai 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
The vile nonsense and idiocy you continue to spew on this chat is sickening. And, the sad this is, you wanted to run for public office. smh
Godson 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Who that is man? Who wanted to run for public office and which office?
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
See my Face Book page for the posting above that was removed.
DDK 6 hours ago
Don't know why your earlier comment was removed. It may have been a 'tiny' bit unsympathetic, but it WAS an opinion. Hope we don't go the way of the U.S. and U.K. press. Perhaps it was a 'political order.......
concernedcitizen 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Way of the U.S, or U.K. press please explain ??As far as I know there is still freedom of the press in both countries .Conservative papers ,WSJ , and liberal papers , Huffington post , are still printing unless I missed something .Conservative networks ,Fox and liberal networks ,MSNBC, are still on the air ..
Godson 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
What name your Facebook page in?
Godson 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
What name your Facebook page is under?
TalRussell 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Like many populaces, the governing are not be shielded from hurt bullets do.
Was comrade's preacherman's bible too busy thumping about his unsolicited nonsenses Imperialists red shirts propaganda to have red flagged read some scriptures address he brother's own troubling criminally inclined issues, yes, no .... Charity begins at home, yes, no .. good time go back reread number statements he made in his governing capacity - what should be done criminal elements ..... i guess he was blindsided closer home ....
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
I am sorry to hear of another violent death. May all those who love him find peace,
concernedcitizen 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
We keep whipping the snot out of kids and ingraining in them you solve conflict w force ,,things will only get worse .How come the countries that shun even corporal punishment are the least violent and have the lowest crime rates.In some of them the, Nordic countries, corporal punishment is outlawed .
