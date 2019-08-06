Updated: Doctor Dies In Traffic Accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a woman who was a passenger on Sunday.

Although her identity was not released by police, she has been identified by loved ones on social media as Dr Katrice Maycock.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 1am, police were called to Don Mackey Boulevard where two vehicles – a Toyota Passo and a silver Jaguar – were involved in a head-on collision.

According to reports, both vehicles were extensively damaged. Three people were injured, including the drivers of both vehicles and a female passenger. They were all transported to the Marsh Harbour Health Centre.

ASP Pinder said the female passenger in the Toyota Passo succumbed to her injuries, while the male driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The driver of the Jaguar was also treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

In late 2013, when she was still in medical school, Dr Maycock told The Tribune she always wanted to become a doctor, believing it to be her life’s purpose.

“I always loved science and received top awards in biology and chemistry in high school so I gravitated towards the field of medicine,” she said in 2013. “However, when I graduated from Bellarmine University, I questioned if I really wanted to pursue medicine as a career. ‘What school would I apply to? Which one would accept me? Where was the money coming from?’ These were questions that frequently ran through my mind. I thank God for my parents because of their encouragement and prayers, I am in medical school today. I am a firm believer in the saying, everything in life happens for a reason and every decision I made ultimately brought me to where I am today.”

Dr Maycock attended high school at St Augustine’s College in Nassau. The school’s Class of 2005 released a statement on her death, calling her a “beacon of light to our class.”

“Intelligent, ambitious, humble, funny and a steadfast Christian. Katrice exemplified the best in all of us,” the statement said.

Investigations are continuing into the accident.