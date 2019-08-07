Accused Denies Document Fraud

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN with an unconfirmed nationality was charged yesterday with defrauding three government agencies of various legal documents between 2011 and 2014.

Germy Charles aka John Doe, was charged before Senior Magistrate Rolle-Davis with fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian naturalisation certificate, passport and National Insurance card in his name from the Department of Immigration, the Passport Office and the National Insurance Board between May 2011 and June 30, 2014.

Charles is further accused of fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian driver’s licence bearing his name from the Road Traffic Department on April 19, 2018. He also allegedly obtained a Bahamian passport in his name via fraudulent means on January 28 of this year.

Charles is also accused of fraudulently obtaining a passport in the name of Denise Charles from the Passport Office on February 15, 2015.

He is also accused of attempting to obtain an unemployment benefit from NIB worth $2,322.06.

Charles is further accused of being in found in possession of an NIB card, driver’s licence, Bahamian passport, and Bahamian naturalisation card—all fake and bearing his name—between July 29 and 30 of this year.

He is also accused of being found in possession of a fake Bahamian birth certificate and Bahamian passport in Denise Charles’ name on July 30. He is further accused of being found in possession of a false copy of a Bahamian marriage certificate in his name and that of Sefanise Frederique on July 30.

Charles denied all of the charges yesterday. As a result, Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister adjourned the matter to November 25 for trial.

Bail was denied and he was remanded into custody in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.