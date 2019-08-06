Compass Point Owner Warns Govt To Meet His Demands: I’M Serious - I’Ll Shut It For Ever

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
COMPASS Point proprietor Leigh Rodney yesterday doubled down on his threat to make the historic resort disappear if the government does not take credible steps to improve the ease of doing business.
Mr Rodney told The Tribune he felt his demands were reasonable given the Free National Movement’s reform promises on the campaign trail.
He suggested the government has not acted in good faith on those promises, and further threatened the dismissal of the property’s 60 employees on or before the next general election. “If we do not have legitimate discussion,” Mr Rodney said, “at very least to make some changes, legitimate changes, then Compass Point will start the process of disappearing on or before election day.
“Quite simply,” he continued, “I’m serious, if there is not at least legitimate consideration to making changes the business will be gone. Not sold to another sucker, but gone.”
Mr Rodney took out a full page advertisement in The Tribune on Tuesday detailing his anger over the perceived inaction by the FNM administration.
Mr Rodney purchased Compass Point as part of a four-member consortium after it was shuttered from severe hurricane damage in 2004. The other partners in the ownership group include Bahamian lawyer Paul King, of King & Co, Gilles Trahn and Martin “Skip” Scully. Mr King yesterday deferred comment to Mr Rodney.
The ad details an appeal for the establishment of a small group to compile recommendations for amendments to existing laws and regulations, with the inclusion of Mr Rodney as a participant alongside a government representative as its chair.
“The FNM administration promised voters that it would be the leaders that made all changes possible to make it easier to run a business in the Bahamas. The Compass Point owner believed that promise,” the advertisement said.
“For the two years the FNM has been in power, the Compass Point owner has made what he thinks is a simple request.”
It continued: “If the leadership of this country resorts to publicly distorting this request into derogatory statements, the owner of CP will not respond. The CP owner is not interested in making this a public spectacle, he is not running for office.
“He simply wants to make some positive changes that will benefit everyone in the Bahamas.”
Yesterday, Mr Rodney told The Tribune he explained his motivation for the potential shuttering with staff three weeks ago.
“There’s a lot of improvement that can be done,” Mr Rodney continued, “with how regulations can be done.”
The resort and its restaurant gained notoriety through the Compass Point Recording Studios, which has hosted such talents as Lenny Kravitz, Celene Dion, Bob Marley, the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Buffet.
Mr Rodney is the president of Detroit Forming Inc, a family owned business that designs and manufactures rigid plastic packaging. He told Tribune Business, shortly after acquiring the Compass Point property in 2006, that he had been visiting the Bahamas for 20-30 years, visiting once a year since the 1970s.
Mr Rodney was accused of racial discrimination nearly two decades ago by a black warehouse worker at the Detroit-based factory.
Former employee Darryl Hall testified that Mr Rodney told workers at a shift meeting they could “go back and pick cotton” if they didn’t like the way he ran the company.
The Michigan Court of Appeals felt the evidence was compelling enough to send the case to trial; however, Mr Rodney said the claims levelled by a former friend were ultimately dropped.
Mr Hall also claimed Mr Rodney said his dog had been trained to bite black men.
Yesterday, Mr Rodney explained to The Tribune that he was being sarcastic at the time, and making a joke that referred to the racist generalisation that black people were more afraid of dogs than white people. He noted it was a phenomenon commonly discussed in the Bahamas, and widely held to be true. However, it was poorly received and used as evidence to bolster Mr Hall’s claim he was denied a promotion due to his skin colour.
“I thought he was my friend,” Mr Rodney said. “I had worked with him for some 15 years, we loaded trucks together. He was being recommended to me for termination for doing a poor job. I was trying to meet with him to discuss how severe the claims against him were.”
Comments
ohdrap4 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Many can understand his frustation, and he is quite right about the ease of doing business.
But his demands are ridiculous, he has not been elected to do anything, and, justto think a "furreigner " is going to be advising onlegislation is quite naive.
He needs to hire a lawyer, or perhaps a talk show host, to lobby for him, been done many times.
Baha10 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Not properly run as a resort for years but supposedly used instead as money laundry.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
It makes you wonder if this FNM is populated by the mentally ill. They're out there all over the country talking about increasing the ease of doing business all while they're actually making it more difficult to do business....
Said it before and I'll say it again. This is the most dishonest, incompetent FNM yet.....
Minnis gots to go man....
The_Oracle 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
His point on the ease of doing business is valid, far too many conversations lately on shutting down/exiting/moving away. However, it isn't so much the legislation but the combination of new rules and incompetent interpretation and administration of them. The "D" level academic has ensconced itself in the Public sector and it shows. Add to that the ever present "out of office/Stall/Deny/power trip" at every level of civil service you get stagnation.
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Add to that all holding their hand out for "tip" to do their job ,,and if you don,t tip ,bribe , your application keeps going to the bottom of the stack
JackArawak 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Most Bahamians have no concept of ease of doing business. Recently in the US, the state mailed me a reminder my car needed a new tag. I went on line and renewed it in a matter of minutes. Three days later I had the new decal in my mail box. When I compare that to my experiences at the road traffic office in Marsh Harbour Abaco? LOL and that's just one easy example. My phone plan with Sprint compared to Batelco LOL again. The Bahamas has a very long way to go but it seems that the FNM either doesn't want to or doesn't know how. I am going with the latter. The owner of CP is 100% correct.
B_I_D___ 37 minutes ago
You can open a bank account online within minutes as well. Could take DAYS if not WEEKS to open one here after all the running around for extra paperwork they seem to pull out of their hat as requirements!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 26 minutes ago
Our problem is that Minnis and his merry band of bandits are too busy getting 'theirs' to worry about us getting ours. Any local business today that is heavily dependent on E- educated labour or on the government approval process may as well close its doors....and that's exactly what many businesses have been doing since May 2017. The Dimwitted Minnis-led government has now proven beyond a shadow of doubt that it is clueless about governing for the benefit of our country, its people and its local businesses. Minnis's lack of integrity, core competencies and leadership skills have made him the butt-end of many jokes now being told in our community. Sadly though, as amusing as the jokes may be, the reality of the situation is a most serious situation for the rest of us struggling to make ends meet.
Laughing at The Tribune's inability to resist injecting racism into the above story....but then again, the reporter Ava Turnquest may be unaware of The Tribune's own very racist roots.
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
Come again, comrade Leigh Rodney, In all me and me family's 199 years on colony of out islands, this is very first time any we had heard of, "black people were more afraid of dogs than white people that it was a phenomenon commonly discussed amongst the colony's out islanders, and widely held to be true." On this I say, more power we government, and do it with great speed, yes, no ....
