Today Is The Entry Deadline For 27th Aid Claycourt Championships

AS the tournament start date approaches, the organisers remind all local tennis enthusiasts that the entry deadline for the 27th AID Claycourt Championships is today (Wednesday, August 7).

Participants should ensure their entries are returned to the Gym Tennis Club or the National Tennis Centre before 6pm today. Entries can also be emailed to aidclaycourts@hotmail.com.

The “AID”, as the tournament is commonly known, is the most popular event on the local tennis calendar and is sanctioned by the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) for the awarding of national ranking points in each of 10 categories - Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Open Singles & Doubles, Gentlemen’s & Ladies Junior Vets’ Singles & Doubles and Mixed Doubles. Additionally, boys and girls under-14 singles divisions will be held for our younger tennis stars.

Participants can enter a maximum of three events. Entry fees are $15 for singles and $10 for doubles.

Marsha Jones, while presenting the sponsorship cheque to the Gym Tennis Club’s acting president, Valorie Rees, said that AID was again proud and pleased to continue their sponsorship for the event’s 27th year.

“The Gym Tennis Club is happy to once again welcome all participants and is grateful to AID for their longstanding commitment to local tennis,” Rees added.