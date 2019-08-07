Randy Begs: End This Nightmare

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
WITH operational costs mounting and revenue at an all-time low, Sky Bahamas CEO Captain Randy Butler told The Tribune he is fighting an uphill battle in an ongoing standoff with the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority.
In an interview yesterday, Captain Butler further suggested the effects of this standoff has had a trickle-down effect, “creating more hardship on our team members, passengers, industry business partners and charities depending on our assistance each month”.
The airline has been grounded since July 8 over issues regarding its air operator certificate (AOC).
He further revealed that Sky Bahamas’ ticket counter at the Lynden Pindling International Airport also had to be shut down.
By all indications yesterday, it was his suggestion that there were issues paying employees, leading him to blast the regulator for “turning us around”.
Asked if he was now facing a decision to lay off workers until the impasse blew over, Mr Butler placed blame on the BCAA saying: “How do you lay them off?
“Every day we are thinking we are coming to work. If they had told us you are not going to be operating for two weeks or so then we could do that. We could pull the plug and close the doors and turn off the lights and the cost continues.
“But they have not done that; I have written and stood and begged and pled. I’ve been here. I have people from the outside write me, post on my Facebook telling me this can’t be right.”
He also said: “I come here every day in the office looking at my phone because we have sent emails and letters to them asking them ‘what is going on BCA?’ and I am sitting here waiting for them to call me or send me an email or send me a letter and send me my AOC.
“I have business to do. It is disrupting our reputation. I won’t talk about the cost, the financial cost and the effect on people including your team members.”
The situation he said has been exacerbated by the airline having to shell out additional funds to hire charters to fulfil prepaid reservations.
Ultimately he made yet another appeal for the powers that be to intervene in a situation that has “so much at stake”.
“I want my team to come here and maybe a group of us can call the minister and maybe even the prime minister and say 70 or 63 of us sitting here with our children on our laps and planned for food and to do extra things to help with back to school.
“School now is coming please if there is an issue with Sky Bahamas and it’s not fixed please tell us. All of us will roll up our sleeves here and fix it.”
He said at this point he was simply hanging on to faith that one day the situation would have been resolved.
Last month Transport and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar declined to intervene in this dispute.
Instead he urged Captain Butler to continue meeting with the BCAA and “work out” his differences.
At the time he said: “I believe, although I haven’t confirmed, that he had discussions with the regulator. I want to be very clear: No minister of aviation with any sense is going to intervene on a safety issue.
“If Sky Bahamas has a matter before the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority, it’s up to him to figure out how to get the necessary approvals in order for him to obtain his air operating certificate (AOC).”
Mr D’Aguilar continued: “I don’t have the technical expertise to intervene on his behalf; this is something he has to work out with the regulator. The aviation sector is highly regulated with a lot of technical standards and technical rules, which the regulator knows and the operating airlines know.
“He needs to sit with the regulator and work out what difference he has in order to bring ease and calm to the matter, and put the regulator at bay to fulfill all of the requirements that he has.”
The AOC is the permit required for an airline to carry fare-paying passengers.
Comments
Godson 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
THIS IS UNBELIEVABLY SHOCKING.
THOSE WHO HAVE INHERITED THEIR SUBSTANCE OF WEALTH FIND IT INTIMIDATING WHEN THEY NOTICE OTHERS PULLING THEMSELVES UP BY THEIR OWN BOOTSTRAP.
A SAD REALITY...
DON'T KILL THE MAN'S BUSINESS. OTHERS SEE THIS AND ARE DISCOURAGED TO VENTURE OUT AS HE, CAPTAIN BUTLER, DID.
STOP THE HATE!!!!.....
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
KP Turnquest is determined to get rid of Sky Bahamas....and we all know why. LMAO
DDK 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Why, Mudda?
Godson 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
"Mr D’Aguilar continued: “I don’t have the technical expertise to intervene on his behalf;..."
THEN YOU NEED TO RELEASE YOURSELF FROM RESPONSIBILITY OF THIS PORTFOLIO!
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
The little yapping white-haired poodle is simply telling you that all decisions with respect to Sky Bahamas are being made by the very conflicted KP Turnquest. LMAO
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Randy needs to just let it die. He can blame no one but himself. Sky has been dying for years. Lousy service, unsafe aircraft. I wouldn't fly Sky for free....
licks2 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
MOST OF YINNA STOP TALKING FALLY! This has to do with our regulators them. . .in conjunction with FAA them!! No "bligh" for nobody!! Sky Bahamas has a safety profile that they must meet to be deemed airworthy. . .an international standard that everybody else must meet!! This man has been "crying poor mouth" for years. . .complaining about every regulation, fees, safety orders and begging government to subsidize his business since king hatchet was a hammer!! If he is running such an excellent and safe airline. . .LET HIM GO TO A LENDING COMPANY FOR HELP. . .BUT THE BAHAMAS SHOULD NOT JEOPARDIZE IT'S FAA STANDING BY GIVING THIS "MOOCHER" ROOM FOR SLACKNESS!!
Yinna will be the first to "jook up" the government and regulators if they "slip him a bligh" and they go out and kill peoples dem with unsafe planes dem!! So act like yinna live in one civilized and modern country. . .no more letting peoples dem "by" because ya know they mar or brudders dem!!
geostorm 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
you tell em @licks2. Dey too slack and like to do fool! Safety first, Captain Butler needs to get his act together! Too many deaths in the past few years because of airline safety concerns. Why would he want to jeopardize people's lives like that?
TalRussell 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
It's important populaces understand better if this brushing off Capt. Randy, fits in with image comrade minister is well known for?
Comrade Minister Dionisio James, could've continued: “I don’t have the technical expertise to intervene help get son soil planes back flying revenue passengers but what is me record as to interfering, not interfering,encouraging get things back on track in other aviation matters." - yes, no ... Can we now see all such related face to face, telephone, email communications the minister has made'had over past 820 days .... I guess it dawns not on Dioniso James that it is the norm for crown ministers not have been appointed ministerial positions based upon their previous work experience in the fields his/her ministerial responsibilities, yes, no .... One need only look at the political job postings 95% of the Imperialists red shirts 35 MP's, sitting up in House....
