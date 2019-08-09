Search For Suspects After Armed Robbery

POLICE are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery committed on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly before midnight, a woman was sitting in a car on Johnstone Avenue, Stapleton Gardens, when she was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm. The men robbed her of a green Toyota Passo, licence plate AJ4262.

Officers discovered the car a short time later on Celery Drive off Blue Hill Road.

Meanwhile, officers from the Mobile Division recovered an illegal firearm on Thursday night.

According to police, shortly after 11pm, officers conducted a search of an open lot on Mangrove Street, Nassau Village where they discovered a .380mm pistol. No arrest was made in this incident.

Investigations are ongoing in both matters.

Anyone with information which can assist in these investigation can contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.