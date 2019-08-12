Police Hunting For Two Suspects Who Stole Car

POLICE are looking for two suspects who stole a man’s car Friday night. Shortly after 10pm, a man was on St Vincent Road when he was accosted by two men who robbed him of cash and grey Nissan Note, licence plate unknown.

This came a day after a woman had her car stolen. According to police reports, shortly before midnight on Thursday, a woman was sitting in a car on Johnstone Avenue, Stapleton Gardens, when she was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm. The men robbed her of a green Toyota Passo, licence plate AJ4262. The car was later found on Celery Drive off Blue Hill Road.

Meanwhile, officers recovered an illegal firearm on Thursday night. Shortly after 11pm, officers conducted a search of an open lot on Mangrove Street, Nassau Village where they discovered a .380mm pistol.