Woman Bleeds To Death After Cutting Arm On Glass Window

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN died in hospital after reportedly smashing a glass window, leaving her with serious injuries to her arm. Last night, police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which they have classified as a “sudden death”.

The Tribune understands the deceased woman is Zephenia Dean, 31. According to police, the woman died in hospital on Saturday. “According to reports, shortly after 8pm (Saturday), a woman was at a residence Butterfly Close off Soldier Road, when she allegedly smashed the glass window to a home causing serious injuries to her arm,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement released last night.

“Paramedics transported the injured woman to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.