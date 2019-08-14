Banks Must Do Better

EDITOR, The Tribune

Banks are raising, seemingly at any opportunity, the cost of doing business with them, and no one is making any noise, but if their customers were to make noise, the management of the bank would at the least know their customers are dissatisfied. Make noise people!

Very soon we will pay $1-2 or $5.00 to enter the bank branch. They now want to charge us to clear/cash a cheque, on our own account for our own money! Manuel transfers through the branch - gone. Learn how to do it electronically.

Advice…my bank with headquarters in Barbados has a Customer Service system and a call-up system, where honestly owing to the strong accent of some of the responders, you need a translator. Mr. Prime Minister they moved their call-centre a long time ago. In some cases to maintain a checking account, the bank charges anything up to and more $60.00 per month. That is $720.00 per year! Cheques are cleared electronically. You do not need a person or persons to handle that. So where are the costs?

Central Bank Governor, it is time for you to put your foot down. These fees are excessive.

CIBC please do better! No apologies, just do better!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

August 13, 2019