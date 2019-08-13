Don’T Let Go: Plastics Ban To Include $2,000 Balloons Fine

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
THE upcoming ban on single-use plastics will also outlaw the release of balloons, according to draft legislation that details fines up to $3,000.
The plastic ban legislation outlines up to six months imprisonment for people who assault, resist, impede, or make false statements to an inspection officer. However, businesses will be able to possess and sell prohibited plastics to customers up to June 30, 2020 for a fee.
If convicted under the proposed legislation, a first time offender faces a fine not exceeding $2,000, and in the case of a continuing offence, $500 for each day the offence continues. A second or subsequent offence will be met with a fine not exceeding $3,000, and further fine of $700 for each day it continues.
If passed, the Environmental Protection (Control of Plastic Pollution) Bill, 2019 will prohibit single-use plastic foodware and non-biodegradable, oxo-biodegradable and biodegradable single-use plastic bags; prohibit the release of balloons; and regulate the use of compostable single-use plastic bags.
Single-use plastic foodware outlined in the bill include: Styrofoam cups, plates and other similar Styrofoam foodware used to contain food; plastic knives, forks, spoons and straws.
Businesses will be allowed to sell compostable single-use plastic bags for 25 cents to $1, excluding VAT.
Business will not be able to sell these bags to customers at the point of sale, and if they do, the sale of the bag must be separately stated on the receipt and identified as a “checkout bag fee”.
Business will be allowed to keep the fees collected for the sale of these bags; however, a record must be kept of the number of bags supplied during the reporting year, along with the gross and net proceeds of the sale.
Failure to keep a record is an offence with a fine up to $2,000, and failure to supply a copy of the record to the ministry carries a fine up to $1,000.
Compostable single-use plastic bags will be exempt from the ban along with a number of others based on their intended use like party bags, dry cleaning, food and hardware storage, newspaper deliveries and trash.
“A bag intended to be used solely to contain wholly or partly unwrapped food for human consumption, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, ground coffee, grains, or candies; a bag intended to be used solely to contain uncooked fish or fish products, meat or meat products, or poultry or poultry products; a bag intended to be used solely to contain wholly or partly unwrapped loose seeds, bulbs, corns, rhizomes, flowers, or goods contaminated by soil; a bag used for pharmaceutical dispensing or any other medical use,” the bill notes.
The exempt list continues: “A bag intended to be used solely to contain live aquatic creatures in water; a bag intended to be used solely for the transport or storage of agricultural products; a bag with a thickness of at least 3 mils thick that is intended to be used solely to package hardware items; a bag that is an integral part of the packaging in which a good is sealed prior to its delivery to a point of sale; and a bag intended to be used solely to contain ice for retail.”
The law will not apply to plastic manufactured locally for export.
Draft bills for the Ministry of Environment Bill 2019 and the Environmental Planning and Protection Bill 2019 were also released for public consultation.
The MOE Bill seeks to establish the Ministry of the Environment to oversee the integrity of the environment and to establish the Environmental Administration Fund and the Environmental Trust Fund.
The planning bill seeks to establish the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, to provide for the prevention or control of pollution, the regulation of activities, and the administration, conservation and sustainable use of the environment.
It provides for the establishment of an integrated environmental management system, providing a legal framework for the protection, enhancement and conservation of the environment, and for the sustainable management, use, development and enjoyment of the environment.
Comments
Chucky 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Wow. Oh the stupidity. Clearly this fraudulent legislation is designed to ensure no loss of corporate profits.
By sheer volume/ mass, these items being considered for bans, are a minuscule part of the problem.
What a dog and pony show! What about plastic food containers, pop and juice bottles, oil bottles, shampoo bottles , soaps lotions , etc. We can go on forever about the real single use plastic problem. How about 5 gallon pales.
If there is any real genuine environmental problems or concerns in the world; we could not possibly know it based on the actions of any government.
There is not one government in this world taking any kind of meaningful action.
If climate change is caused by man, where are the bans on private jets, yachts, jet skis, boats, gas guzzling vehicles, burning yard waste, burning debris from land clearing, making charcoal, made for the dump manufactured goods etc etc
Clearly no government is really concerned about any environmental issues. How and why should we believe in climate change, or environmental problems when all actions a jokey?
One plastic coke bottle weighs more that 20 plastic grocery bags, which do you think we consume more of?
But balloons, seriously, could the rulers make themselves look and sound any more stupid?
These idiots are elected yes, but when we elected them, we did not know, nor expect them to enact these kinds of idiotic legislation. We as a society must figure out how to rein in these morons to stop their foolishness before it happens.
When we switched from paper bags to plastic we were told it would save trees, but the real reason was plastic bags etc were cheaper and therefore better for corporate profits. Now they want to switch away from some plastic, and the corporations will again profit.
This could not be any stupider. They must think we’re all brain dead to believe there BS
We should all by 25$ worth of balloons and release them downtown Nassau in protest.
The_Oracle 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
No Problem with a Balloon release Ban, late by decades, as usual. The rest? George Orwell would be proud! Watch out for the plastics police! $3000/2000/ and $700 daily fines aught to apply to Littering in General. The Exemption list proves the worth of plastics in daily life, so the issue is with people!
ColumbusPillow 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
In Sweden (smart people) they use WASTE TO ENERGY incinerator plants because landfilling is very bad for the environment. Use scrubbers and filters to remove all pollutants to totally meet environmental standards! there are over 400 of these plants in Europe, In Sweden over 50% of solid waste is consumed. Sweden IMPORTS 700,000 tons of garbage yearly to produce power and heating. 9 plants in Minnesota..
K4C 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Tynes Bay Waste Treatment Facility in Bermuda.plant has been operating since 1994 Bermuda has a two-unit waste-to-energy plant receiving an average of 70,000 tonnes of waste annually.
One would THINK someone in one of the 2 governing parties would speak to someone at one of the get togethers the Bahamas attends, I believe Barbados may be up and running as well, BUT as usual the Bahamas is into politics not solutions
SP 50 minutes ago
Amazing! All kind of threats and fines for plastic but politicians can wheel, deal, rob the country blind and drive the entire country into the gutter without any fear of consequences!
Well_mudda_take_sic 45 minutes ago
A ban on trash and garbage bags by the rats who sit in parliament would most assuredly cause an enormous explosion in our nation's rat population with outbreaks of all sorts of nasty diseases to follow. LMAO
UserOne 26 minutes ago
I am proud of this government who are taking steps to protect the environment. With regard to retailers charging for bags, this is clearly to provide a deterrent so shoppers will bring their own reusable bags. Other countries have been doing this for decades.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID