American Leads Reef Restoration Project

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AMERICAN Steve Wilson loves to visit Grand Bahama, but he took his love of the island to another level when he spearheaded a reef restoration and coastal clean up in McLean’s Town, East Grand Bahama.

In addition to the clean up exercise, he also made a financial contribution to two churches in the East End settlement.

Mr Wilson - a resident of Coconut Creek, FL - is a frequent visitor to The Bahamas, particularly Grand Bahama. He said he fell in love with The Bahamas many years ago.

“The serene beauty, natural charm and above all, love and warmth of its friendly people, like Captain Phil, Barrie Thomas, and the entire Thomas family, who have become like family to me, keeps me coming back,” he said.

Because of his love for the island and the community of McLean’s Town, Mr Wilson felt the need to tangibly give back to the community, which he said had “given so much to me.”

He said: “‘The Bahamas is rich in sea life resources, and as someone who thoroughly enjoys free-diving and spearfishing, I understand the economic importance of its marine life to the people of the Bahamas and McLean’s Town in particular.”

The four-hour cleanup exercise was jointly organised by local bonefishing guides Philip and Mel Thomas, and supported by various sectors of the local community, including church leaders, the Ministry of Tourism, families and business operators.

Some 40 bags of debris was collected.

Mr Wilson also made financial contributions to the Latter Day Outreach Ministry and the New Emmanuel Baptist Church in McLean’s Town.

Jeff Pinder, senior executive for product development and sustainable tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, was especially pleased with the passion and vigour shown by Mr Wilson, and the swiftness and success of the cleanup exercise, despite the event’s short planning period.