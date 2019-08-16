A Comic's View: When It Comes To Cutting The Line, It’S Best To Know The Rules Of Engagement

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

We have all waited on a line, especially here in the Bahamas.

And since we agree, we’ve all towed the line before, then we also must admit to being cut in the line!!

There are a variety of line “cutters’’, some with good reasons and others without, but it’s generally infuriating all the same.

Here’s a few tips on how to deal “the cutters” regardless of the situation.

STUDY THE LINE YOU’RE ON :

When people wait in line, in essence they’re gathering one behind the other in single file—or at least that’s how it’s supposed to work.

Unfortunately, not every line is created equal.

Stores will occasionally offer some sort of designated method of organization, even sometimes offering a hired helper to move things along efficiently.

Other stores will just let their customers figure things out on their own. (This is where the manure usually hits the fan in the 242).

Another good example of this is, boarding a flight, where an organization scheme is offered, but is hardly ever followed.

Lack of organization, is why these types of problems tend to occur.

When there is a seemingly lax organization, it’s quite easy for any person to misinterpret the rules of the line.

REMAIN CALM :

Before you make any decisions about what to do, know what kind of line you’re in.

If the instructions are clear, you can point them out.

If they’re not, you may just want to let the issue go. (Especially if dealing with a ‘jungaliss’ )

In the event you do want to say something to the cutter, proceed with caution. Your insurance may not cover it, and it may have been an honest mistake.

People make mistakes often, so don’t forget the old adage, “to err is human, to forgive, is divine.”

I remember in my college days, I was waiting in line for 20 minutes to make a deposit at the school ATM.

It always had a ridiculous single-file line, but it was a half of a mile to the next ATM. Another student pulled a chat and cut in front of me, very early on in the line and I didn’t say anything because I thought he was talking to his friends.

When he tried to use the ATM, I’d built up so much anger that I lashed out at him. The entire line then got mad at me, because he played the victim.

In retrospect, I think he honestly had no idea I was in line.

When I angrily told him in my best, most colourful ‘Bahamanese’ I was there first and I thought he was just talking to his friends, the rest of the line suddenly saw a raging monster emerge from the ether.

Although I earned my rightful spot back in line, it was with an angry mob at my back. When you bring anger into the situation, don’t expect things to always work in your favour.

KNOW THE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT :

When you do want to approach a line cutter, to let them know they just violated the rules of engagement, don’t forget these three important things:

Don’t get angry.

Ask someone near by—preferably behind you—if they saw that person cut in the line. (If they did, you now have a partner who has a horse in the race).

Confront the cutter as soon as possible. (You’ll lose your chance if you “slunk”).

When you confront the line cutter, be polite.

A simple sentence like, “Excuse me, but I believe you just cut in line” is forceful enough to get your point across while still remaining open to the possibility that you could be wrong and they were simply joining their friend to wait with them in solidarity.

In the event that they argue and things get out of hand, you either need to let it go (if the ‘cutter’ is willing to drop the issue, too, or wearing an ankle monitor) simply find a manager/person of authority and ask them to handle the problem for you.

IS IT REALLY WORTH IT?

But something as unimportant as a person cutting in line should really never escalate to that level.

The important thing to remember is that while it’s rude for people to cut in line, you can’t fight every battle.

A majority of the time, it’s simply not worth fighting.

(Consider the unnecessary stress and high blood pressure you’re willing to take).

If ‘cutters’ really get your goat, the problem is you, not them.

Yes, you, people’s ability to annoy us largely depends on the permission we give them, never lose focus, that one of the most virtuous things in humanity is, patience.