Mp Hits Out At Marijuana Laws

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
BAIN and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson criticized the country’s marijuana laws Friday night and appeared to express support for some form of marijuana decriminalization.
He was speaking during the final night of the Free National Movement’s youth convention hosted by the Torchbearers Association.
He said: “When I think about my brothers on the blocks and on the streets in our inner city communities who are taken before the courts for being in possession of small ounces of marijuana, it causes me to pause and wonder what about their futures. I understand their struggle and I’ve lived their frustration. Smoking a joint should not make you a criminal and it sure doesn’t make you a murderer. Our current laws on marijuana cause unnecessary confrontations between decent young people and police. A country should not throw a 16 year old behind bars for being caught with a joint, only for him to be released a year and a half later with a police record that says 'in possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.' Now he can’t get a job, can’t get a visa, can’t travel, and can’t take care of his family. The government has set up a commission to examine these laws. I eagerly await its findings. I say to the constituents of Bain and Grants Town that I will be a passionate voice of reform on this issue.”
The Minnis administration formed a commission in 2018 to examine marijuana issues in the country. The commission’s report will cover five areas: the medical use of cannabis such as the treatment of diseases and side-effects; the economic and industrial use of cannabis be it for paper, alternative plastics, concrete, biofuels or other uses; the religious and ceremonial use of cannabis for the Rastafarian community or other communities that may use it as part of their ceremonies; the recreational use of cannabis, including potency edibles and tourism; and regulatory issues related to age restriction and legislation.
Progressive Liberal Party leaders Philip “Brave” Davis and Chester Cooper have, in varying degrees, come out in support of marijuana decriminalisation. But among members of the governing party, only Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine has previously expressed support for decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 10 hours, 5 minutes ago
It's hilarious to me that we're watching this young man grow up as he represents his constituency.... Lol...
He looks so different than when he was elected....
Porcupine 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
And, your comment proudloud makes me wonder if this isn't an opportunity. Perhaps if "the people" continue to support and guide Travis Robinson, prior to him developing a shady past and bad habits, maybe we would see a solution to our SISO political party charade. I believe that true leaders are in very short supply. We need to focus on character, attitude and potential. Instead of sticking to a party which values, it seems, none of these criteria.
TalRussell 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Bain and Grants Town's Comrade MP Travis, can never truly experience what be likes be free of mind, that is unless he emancipate he self from mental state none but his Imperial red shirts masters can free his constituents from having continue use Out Houses as they toilets, and walk distance up or down streets to nearest water fountains still scattered all over Bain and Grants Town. yes, no ....
Porcupine 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
This is the most sensible article in today's news. Thanks Travis Robinson for taking a brave but sensible stand on this issue. This will do more to promote respect for our democracy than any other effort. Get this done, and let's move on to the next problem, and on and on.
TalRussell 9 hours, 23 minutes ago
Comrade Porcupine, it's been 780 days since death former Bain and Grants Town MP Dr. Bernard, and is this first time the comrade has expressed his concern over long practice jailing constitutes for simple possession marijuana, yes, no ....
