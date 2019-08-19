Bahamian Law Firm In Maritime Award Nod

A Bahamian law firm says it has been nominated as a finalist for excellence in the 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards.

They are part of the Lloyd's List Excellence in Shipping Awards, the industry's flagship awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across the entire maritime sector.

"2019 has been a real whirlwind of a year for us. We've been incredibly busy working for our clients. But moments like this give us the opportunity to pause and take this as a sign that we are doing good work," said Kenra Parris-Whittaker, partner in Grand Bahama-based ParrisWhittaker.

"We consider it an award any time a client recommends us to a colleague or friend. However, winning this award would truly be something special and we would like to congratulate all of the other nominees. We're all in the business of fighting for people in the maritime sector, and we should all take a moment to be proud."

Other Lloyd's List Americas Awards include:

• Excellence in future fuels solutions

• Deal of the Year

• Excellence in data and technology innovation

• Excellence in decarbonisation towards 2050

• Excellence in environmental management

• Excellence in port management and infrastructure

• Excellence in safety and training