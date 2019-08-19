0

Bimini Couple Arrested After Gun Found

As of Monday, August 19, 2019

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

A couple in Bimini was arrested by police after a firearm was discovered during a search of their home over the weekend.

According to reports, officers on that island, acting on information, went to a home in Bailey Town with a search warrant shortly after 5am on Saturday.

During a search of the residence, police found a .38 revolver. As a result, an adult male and female were arrested and taken into police custody.

The couple is expected to be charged early this week in connection with the matter.

