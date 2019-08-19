Bimini Couple Arrested After Gun Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A couple in Bimini was arrested by police after a firearm was discovered during a search of their home over the weekend.
According to reports, officers on that island, acting on information, went to a home in Bailey Town with a search warrant shortly after 5am on Saturday.
During a search of the residence, police found a .38 revolver. As a result, an adult male and female were arrested and taken into police custody.
The couple is expected to be charged early this week in connection with the matter.
