Fire-Damaged School Not Ready For Term

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd said the repairs to the Huntley P Christie High in North Andros won’t be completed before public schools reopen in two weeks.

The school was damaged by fire two months ago.

Speaking to reporters at Cabinet yesterday, Mr Lloyd said fortunately most of the work has been completed on the outside and repairs are being made to the inside.

He said: “You have two classrooms that were completely damaged so that’s on the way, but it’s not going to be ready.

“You would remember in North Andros the technical block has not been ready for years, that’s going to be ready. It’ll be ready by next month...but the section that had been damaged that’s going to take a while because it has to be reconstructed.”

When asked for the price tag of the renovations of the classrooms, Mr Lloyd said: “It’s not fully scoped out yet because we’ve been working on that technical block to try to get that ready.”

When asked if repairs to the Black Point All-Age School in Exuma will be finished in time for school opening, Mr Lloyd said: “(The) school is going to be ready.”

When contacted for comment, Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson expressed her concerns relating to the readiness of the classrooms for the upcoming term.

Mrs Wilson said: “Huntley P Christie High School in North Andros is one of the schools that I have been concerned about being ready for September 2019 school opening. As you are aware there were two classroom that were burnt shortly before school closed in June.

“I have been assured that a technical block that has been building for approximately 14 years will be available for the two classroom teachers and students to occupy. I will keep a close eye on the situation once school opens.”

Mrs Wilson noted the Black Point All Age School in Exuma has had many challenges with its physical structure for many years.

She said: “Parents and the union took a stand and brought the concerns to the attention of Ministry of Education personnel. So, repairs should be underway at that school and are expected to be completed in time for the teachers and students next week.

“(I will) continue to monitor the school repairs along with our shop stewards and assistant shop stewards.”

In June, the Ministry of Education launched an investigation to determine the cause of a fire at the Huntley P Christie High School in Andros.

In a press release issued, the Ministry of Education said the school in Nicholls Town sustained fire damage to four classrooms.

According to a police report, shortly after 4pm on June 12, Andros police officers were on patrol in the area of the school when they discovered the centre block of classrooms on fire. Officers and volunteers from the community extinguished the fire, which damaged four single-story classrooms. No one was injured during the incident.

In January, photos of Black Point All Age School in Exuma were circulated on social media that showed the dilapidated faculty and student restrooms, overgrown grass and a library that appeared also to be used as a messy storage room.