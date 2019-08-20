Murder Suspect ‘Beaten’

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man accused of murdering Transport Minister Renward Wells’ younger brother has claimed he was beaten by police to confess to the crime.

Lynden Williams, also known as “Peanut” of Ridgeland Park, said he was suffocated with plastic bags and kicked about the body by two officers to confess to murdering Cabreo Wells on Sunday, August 4.

Williams’ attorney, Glendon Rolle, said when Williams told the officers he knew nothing about the crime, the officers told him he would have to confess if he wanted to live.

Mr Rolle said Williams suffered abrasions to his hand, left arm and right shoulder, the pain from which caused officers to pause his record of interview (ROI) so he could go the hospital. Mr Rolle said his client’s injuries were caused by an Officer Brennen and an unnamed “thick, dark” officer.

Mr Rolle said the ROI was supposed to resume upon his client’s return from the hospital. However, he said no one contacted him when it was supposed to continue. As such, Williams was without any attorney for the remainder of his ROI.

Williams and his attorney made their claims during the former’s arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday in connection with Wells’ murder over the most recent holiday weekend.

According to police, Wells was standing outside a home on Roland Street, Ridgeland Park shortly before 4am on the date in question when he was shot multiple times to the body. Paramedics responded to the scene, but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

Williams was not required to enter a plea to the charge yesterday and the matter was adjourned to October 22 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

The chief magistrate, in noting Mr Rolle’s claims of police brutality with regards to his client, ordered that Williams be seen by a physician “as soon as is reasonably practicable” upon being remanded to the BDCS.