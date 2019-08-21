New School Bags For 600 Grand Bahama Children

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SOME 600 young people here in Grand Bahama will receive new school book bags, thanks to a generous donation from the Edwards family, the founders of 242Giveback America.

This is the third year that Jason and Vernetta Edwards have donated boxes of backpacks and school supplies for distribution to needy children in Grand Bahama.

In a statement, the couple thanked everyone who helped to make the donation possible, including some corporate sponsors - Lucayan Technologies and Sisters with a Purpose, of Tampa Bay.

"We are very happy that we were able to be a blessing to 11 different organisations and ministries in the Bahamas this year," the couple said.

Dudley Seide, and his wife, Katie, of Reach Out Youth Organisation (ROYO), travelled to Florida to collect the boxes of supplies and school bags from the Edwards, who have close ties to Grand Bahama.

The items were distributed to 11 churches and groups, including ROYO.

The Edwards usually travel to Freeport to make the donation, but did not make it over this year.

Mr Seide said he and his wife were happy to assist them in getting the items to Freeport.

"This is the first time they did not come over, and so we met them in Florida to pick up the shipment. They want to continue the connection of 242Giveback America and donate items here in the Bahamas," he said.

"We are glad that we were able to help the Edwards bless 600 children here," Mr Seide said.

Deacon Donald Duncombe, of St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, said he is quite familiar with the Edwards and their acts of generosity. His church was a recipient of the donation.

He said: "Mrs Edwards is the daughter of one of our parishioners, and they have been helping since the storms of 2016 by assisting the community, and had made donations to the Lewis Yard School, as well as other schools and places."

Mr Duncombe said the donation will go a long way in helping young people as they prepare to return to school.

"Most of us know how difficult it is in Grand Bahama," he said.

"Some say it is not that bad, but I always tell people if you want to see how bad it is in GB you need to go in South Bahamia - places where people should have power and don't have power and water."